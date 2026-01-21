Connect with us

Is Apple Music Down? Apple Services Outage Triggers Widespread User Disruptions

Is Apple Music Down? Apple Services Outage Triggers Widespread User Disruptions

Apple Music users across the United States reported widespread disruptions Tuesday evening as outage reports surged on the service-tracking website Downdetector, raising concerns about the stability of Apple’s digital ecosystem, including Apple TV.

According to Downdetector data, reports of Apple Music outages spiked sharply late on January 20, climbing to more than 1,000 reports just after 8 p.m. ET—far above the site’s normal baseline of just two reports. While the volume of complaints later declined, reports remained elevated at around 850 as of 10 p.m. ET.

The outage tracker’s heat map showed complaints concentrated in major metropolitan areas, including New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle, suggesting a broad regional impact.

Apple System Status Shows Multiple Services Affected

Despite the spike in Apple Music complaints, Apple’s official System Status page did not initially list Apple Music as experiencing an outage. However, several other major Apple services were marked as having issues, including the App Store, Apple TV, iTunes Store, and Maps Traffic.

Outage reports for Apple TV were particularly severe. Downdetector logged more than 3,000 reports just after 9:30 p.m. ET before falling to around 1,600 shortly before 10 p.m. ET. Apple Support also experienced a brief spike in outage complaints, further signaling a broader system disruption.

Though no official explanation had been provided at the time of publication.

Four-Hour Apple Services Disruption Impacts Users and Developers

According to AppleInsider, the outage affected multiple Apple services for roughly four hours, beginning around 6:48 p.m. ET and resolving by approximately 10:30 p.m. ET. The disruption extended beyond consumer-facing platforms and impacted developers as well.

The App Store outage prevented users from downloading or updating apps and limited developers’ ability to push updates, including to third-party app stores in the European Union. Media services were also affected, meaning some users were unable to stream Apple TV content or purchase movies and music.

Apple Maps Traffic services were also disrupted, potentially affecting live traffic data, routing, and navigation features. Apple indicated ongoing issues with iWork for iCloud, which may have impacted document syncing and collaboration.

Additional Apple Services Reported Issues

As the outage progressed, additional services were flagged as experiencing problems. These included Apple Maps routing and navigation, Apple Photos syncing, iMessage, iCloud Mail, Apple News, and Apple Business-related services. While not all users were affected equally, the scale of the disruption highlighted how deeply integrated Apple’s online services have become.

Outage Follows Recent Verizon Network Disruption

The Apple services outage comes shortly after a massive Verizon outage that affected many of the same U.S. regions, adding to user frustration over recent connectivity issues.

Apple has yet to release a detailed explanation of the cause. This remains a developing story, and updates are expected as more information becomes available.

