Taylor Swift Texts About Justin Baldoni Unsealed in Blake Lively Lawsuit

Taylor Swift Texts About Justin Baldoni Unsealed in Blake Lively Lawsuit

Taylor Swift Texts About Justin Baldoni Unsealed in Blake Lively Lawsuit

According to the filing, Taylor Swift wrote to Lively: "I think this bitch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin." Lively's attorneys confirmed the language but disputed claims from Justin Baldoni's defense regarding the context of the message.
Pop superstar Taylor Swift allegedly referred to It Ends With Us actor and director Justin Baldoni as an expletive in a private text message with Blake Lively, according to newly unsealed court documents tied to Lively’s ongoing lawsuit against her former co-star.

The messages were made public on Tuesday after being unsealed as part of a filing by Blake Lively’s legal team in U.S. District Court in Manhattan. The lawsuit, which has been active for more than a year, involves allegations of sexual harassment and retaliation against Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and others connected to the 2024 film.

According to the filing, Taylor Swift wrote to Lively: “I think this bitch knows something is coming because he’s gotten out his tiny violin.” Lively’s attorneys confirmed the language but disputed claims from Justin Baldoni’s defense regarding the context of the message.

Texts Tied to Broader Legal Dispute

The defense has alleged that the text exchange occurred while Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were discussing a forthcoming New York Times article that reported Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer’s CEO had launched a retaliatory “smear campaign” against Blake Lively. Lively’s attorneys rejected that characterization, arguing the messages have been selectively presented.

Taylor Swift, who licensed a song for It Ends With Us but was otherwise not involved in the film’s production, is not a party to the lawsuit. Her representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment after the documents were unsealed.

The singer’s name has surfaced repeatedly in the litigation after Justin Baldoni’s legal team attempted to subpoena Taylor Swift as a potential witness in 2025. Swift’s camp pushed back strongly at the time, distancing her entirely from the film beyond approving the use of her song “My Tears Ricochet.”

Taylor Swift with Blake Livlely

Taylor Swift with Blake Lively

Additional Texts Show Lively’s Frustration

Other partially unsealed messages reveal Blake Lively calling Baldoni a “doofus” and “a clown” in texts to Taylor Swift. Baldoni’s legal team has argued that Lively leaned on Swift’s influence during disputes over script revisions, alleging that Swift agreed to support rewrites without reading them.

Lively’s attorneys countered that the released texts lack full context, citing Lively’s testimony that she asked Swift to review script changes voluntarily and without pressure. They maintain that Swift’s involvement was informal and personal, not professional.

Legal Battle Continues Toward Trial

Lively first filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in December 2024, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment during filming and retaliation after she raised concerns about his behavior. She followed with a federal lawsuit later that month and an amended complaint in February 2025.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, calling them “completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious.” His $400 million countersuit against Lively was dismissed by a federal judge and formally closed in November after he failed to file an amended complaint.

Lively’s lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages and alleges a coordinated effort to damage her reputation. The trial is currently scheduled to begin May 18.

Loading...