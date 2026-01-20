Don Lemon Claps Back at Nicki Minaj Over ICE Protest Report and Slur

Former CNN anchor Don Lemon has publicly fired back at Nicki Minaj after the rapper used a homophobic slur while criticizing his reporting on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) protests in Minnesota. The heated exchange has ignited a broader debate about journalism, political activism, and the increasingly volatile intersection of celebrity and politics.

Don Lemon, who is openly gay, did not mince words while responding to Nicki Minaj’s remarks in interviews with TMZ, calling the rapper “homophobic, bigoted, and ignorant,” and accusing her of commenting on issues she does not understand.

What Sparked the Controversy?

The feud began after Don Lemon shared footage from Minneapolis showing protesters interrupting a church service to chant “ICE out” and demand justice for Renee Good, who was fatally shot by an ICE agent earlier this month. One of the church’s pastors is reportedly an ICE official, a detail that fueled the protest and Don Lemon’s reporting.

Nicki Minaj reacted angrily on X (formerly Twitter), attacking Don Lemon in an all-caps post that included a homophobic slur and an image of the horror character Chucky. She accused the journalist of targeting Christianity and called his reporting “disgusting,” demanding that he be jailed.

Don Lemon’s Blistering Response

Lemon responded forcefully, saying Nicki Minaj’s comments revealed a lack of understanding of both journalism and politics.

“She doesn’t understand politics. She doesn’t understand journalism,” Lemon said. “She’s always weighing in on things she doesn’t know about. Nicki Minaj should just sit the f*** down.”

He also criticized what he described as Nicki Minaj’s opportunistic political commentary, calling her a “pick me” figure who aligns herself with whatever stance benefits her most at the moment.

Nicki Minaj Doubles Down

Despite widespread backlash, Nicki Minaj refused to walk back her comments. Instead, she doubled down with a follow-up post, claiming she used inflammatory language deliberately to force media coverage.

“I knew that would be the only way to get them to post about it,” she wrote, adding that critics were “about to get angrier.”

The rapper’s response only intensified criticism, particularly from LGBTQ+ advocates and journalists who condemned the language used in the attack.

Politics, Celebrity, and Public Backlash

The incident comes amid Nicki Minaj’s increasingly vocal embrace of conservative politics. In recent months, she has publicly praised President Donald Trump and appeared at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, where she criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom and lauded Trump as a symbol of hope.

Her political positioning has sparked significant controversy, including an online petition calling for her deportation — a move widely criticized as extreme and inflammatory.

The Lemon–Minaj clash underscores the growing tension between celebrity activism and journalistic scrutiny. As public figures with massive platforms wade deeper into political discourse, the consequences of inflammatory rhetoric have become harder to ignore.

For Lemon, the issue is about accountability and respect. “This is beyond her capacity,” he said, insisting that journalism should not be reduced to personal attacks or slurs.