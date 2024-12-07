Protests Erupt Over BPSC Normalisation: Khan Sir and Guru Rahman Detained

Prominent educators Faizal Khan, known as Khan Sir, and Guru Rahman were detained in Patna on December 6, 2024, after joining civil service aspirants protesting against the controversial “normalisation” process in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams. The protests outside the BPSC office turned tense as police resorted to lathi charges to disperse the demonstrators, leading to widespread attention on the issue.

The Patna protests stem from apprehensions regarding the normalisation method in the upcoming 70th BPSC preliminary examination scheduled for December 13. Aspirants demanded a written assurance from BPSC Chairperson R.B. Parmar that normalisation would not be applied. Normalisation is a scoring method designed to adjust for varying difficulty levels across different shifts of an exam. Critics argue that applying this method to a subjective exam like General Studies, which lacks a quantifiable standard, could unfairly alter results and jeopardize deserving candidates’ chances.

Addressing the media during the protest, Khan Sir emphasized, “This is not Mathematics where uniformity can be maintained. General Studies questions vary widely, and normalisation could result in injustice to many deserving students.” Guru Rahman echoed similar sentiments, vowing to continue supporting the aspirants until the commission provided clarity in writing.

Adding to the confusion, BPSC Secretary Satya Prakash Sharma stated that the exam would be conducted in a single shift, and normalisation had not been officially announced. However, this ambiguity failed to appease the aspirants, who recalled the controversial implementation of normalisation during the 64th BPSC examination in 2018. The process led to errors in marks calculations, eventually requiring intervention by the Patna High Court. The court directed a review of the results, which altered merit rankings and left many candidates frustrated.

The aspirants’ concerns are fueled by memories of these past controversies and the potential impact on their careers. While normalisation aims to ensure fairness, its application in subjective exams has sparked debates over its efficacy and fairness.

The detention of Khan Sir and Guru Rahman, both revered for their roles in guiding countless aspirants, added a new layer of intensity to the protests. Videos and images of lathi charges and detentions quickly circulated online, drawing public attention and criticism toward the authorities’ handling of the situation.

The ongoing protests highlight the larger issue of transparency and trust in competitive examination processes. Aspirants argue that a clear, written declaration against normalisation is essential to prevent confusion and maintain fairness. As the BPSC preliminary examination approaches, the authorities face increasing pressure to address the issue and ensure a smooth, controversy-free process.

With educators like Khan Sir and Guru Rahman standing in solidarity with the students, the protests have gained significant traction. The coming days will determine whether the BPSC addresses the aspirants’ demands and resolves the issue that has sparked unrest in Bihar’s academic community.