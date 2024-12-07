India Remembers Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: A Legacy of Equality, Justice, and the Constitution

On December 6, 2024, India solemnly observed the 68th death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, affectionately known as Babasaheb. As the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a relentless advocate for social justice, Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy continues to inspire the nation.

In a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar’s enduring contributions, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the critical need to uphold his ideals and safeguard the Constitution. Kharge remarked, “On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Ambedkar, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the ardent champion of the Constitution and social justice.” He further noted that Dr. Ambedkar dedicated his life to promoting the democratic values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice.

Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life and his message inspire me everyday to strive for justice for all citizens. Humble tributes to him on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. pic.twitter.com/VnRGsw9btN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 6, 2023

The commemoration, known as Mahaparinirvan Diwas, saw President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other dignitaries paying floral tributes at Dr. Ambedkar’s statue in the Parliament House complex. This annual observance serves as a poignant reminder of Dr. Ambedkar’s pivotal role in shaping modern India.

Dr. Ambedkar’s journey from a marginalized community to becoming a principal framer of the Constitution underscores his unwavering commitment to social reform and equality. His efforts were instrumental in dismantling caste-based discrimination and advocating for the rights of the oppressed.

Reflecting on Dr Ambedkar’s vision, Kharge stated, “It is a pressing need of the hour to defend, protect, and safeguard his ideals and ideas, as well as his finest contribution to the nation—the Constitution of India.” This sentiment resonates deeply in contemporary India, where the principles of liberty, equality, and justice remain paramount.

On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the ardent champion of the Constitution and social justice. Babasaheb devoted his entire life to championing the democratic values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice. It is a… pic.twitter.com/YbpBDAPWEA — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 6, 2024

The observance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas not only honours Dr Ambedkar’s memory but also serves as a call to action to uphold the values he championed. As the nation pays homage, it is an opportune moment to reflect on the progress made and the challenges that persist in realizing his vision of an inclusive and equitable society.

In conclusion, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy is a testament to the transformative power of dedication to social justice and equality. His contributions continue to guide India’s journey toward a more just and inclusive society. As the nation commemorates his death anniversary, it reaffirms its commitment to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution, ensuring that the principles of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice remain the cornerstone of Indian democracy.