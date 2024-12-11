Indian Life Insurers Record Stellar Growth in November 2024

The Indian life insurance industry has achieved remarkable growth in November 2024, with year-to-date (YTD) metrics highlighting robust performance across premiums and policy issuances. According to data from the Life Insurance Council, the sector has grown significantly, reflecting a 15.67% increase in premium collections and a 1.21% rise in new policy issuances compared to the same period last year.

Record-Breaking Premium Collections

The Life Insurance Council reported released data showing YTD premium collections surged from ₹2,11,690.65 crores in November 2023 to ₹2,44,868.20 crores this year, underscoring heightened demand for insurance products. This growth is attributed to a rising awareness of the importance of life insurance among individuals and corporations seeking greater financial security.

Individual single premiums grew by 10.44% year-on-year (Y-o-Y), reaching ₹3,669.44 crores in November 2024, while cumulative YTD growth for this category stood at 13.7%. Meanwhile, individual non-single premiums recorded a Y-o-Y increase of 6.46% in November, amounting to ₹8,153 crores, with an impressive 16.63% rise on a YTD basis. Combined individual premium collections also demonstrated strong momentum, climbing 7.66% in November and 15.68% YTD.

Expanding Policy Issuances

The group policy segment experienced a 2.31% Y-o-Y growth in new policy issuances, signalling progress in expanding coverage. Life insurers added 6,54,682 new agents in 2024, representing a 2.63% growth in the cumulative agent count. This aggressive agent expansion complements the industry’s digital transformation efforts, enhancing outreach and efficiency.

Increasing Insurance Penetration

Life insurers are making concerted efforts to bridge gaps in insurance access, particularly in underserved regions and demographics. The industry’s dual strategy—expanding agent networks and accelerating digitization—has proven instrumental in driving penetration. These efforts are expected to bolster new business premiums in fiscal year 2025 and beyond, positioning the industry for sustained growth.

The life life insurance sector’s success reflects its adaptability and resilience amid market challenges. By prioritizing customer-centric solutions and leveraging technology, insurers are effectively meeting the evolving needs of India’s diverse population.

With premium collections and policy issuances on an upward trajectory, the industry is poised to play a pivotal role in strengthening financial security and fostering economic stability in the coming years.