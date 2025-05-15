Dream Sports Commits $50 Million to Cricbuzz and Willow TV in Game-Changing Cricket Media Deal

Dream Sports, India’s leading Sports Technology company, has announced a strategic $50 million investment in Cricbuzz and Willow TV, two of the world’s most influential cricket media platforms. The investment aims to supercharge fan experiences through next-generation engagement, commerce, and AI-powered interactivity. The partnership aligns Dream Sports with Times Internet, the owner of Cricbuzz and Willow TV, and pairs Dream’s technology-driven ecosystem with a cricket media empire that already reaches over 185 million users monthly across 150+ countries.

Cricbuzz + Willow TV: A Global Powerhouse

With a user base that eclipses many digital sports platforms, Cricbuzz is not only the most visited cricket website and app worldwide but is also searched more often than the word “cricket” itself — a statistic that underlines its unmatched cultural footprint. Meanwhile, Willow TV, North America’s leading cricket broadcaster, streams 1,500+ live matches annually and has grown to become a dominant force across the Middle East and Southeast Asia as well.

Together, these platforms serve as the heartbeat of real-time cricket coverage, blending live scores, commentary, analysis, and streaming into a seamless global offering.

Reimagining the Fan Experience

With this investment, Dream Sports and Times Internet plan to integrate their strengths to build a new era of interactive cricket consumption. Fans can expect a host of innovations, including:

Real-time analytics and advanced match stats

AI-driven match predictions and personalisation

Interactive live streams with built-in commerce

Gamified engagement tools tied to Dream11 and other Dream Sports platforms

“Cricbuzz and Willow sit at the heart of how hundreds of millions of fans follow cricket every day,” said Satyan Gajwani, Vice Chairman of Times Internet. “We’re excited to work with Dream Sports to reimagine and develop new ways to create unforgettable experiences for cricket fans collaboratively.”

Echoing that vision, Harsh Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of Dream Sports, emphasised the long-standing synergy between the two organisations. “Dream Sports’ mission is to ‘Make Sports Better’ for Indian fans. Cricbuzz and Dream11 have collaborated for over a decade. Now, with this deeper partnership, we’re unlocking new dimensions of fan interactivity, live content, and community,” he said.

Strategic Synergies

This isn’t just about bigger audiences — it’s about building a connected cricket ecosystem. Dream Sports’ portfolio includes:

Dream11, the world’s largest fantasy sports platform

FanCode, India’s growing digital sports destination

DreamSetGo, a premium sports travel and experiences company

Dream Cricket, an AAA mobile sports game

Sixer, a virtual sports trading game

With this deal, Dream Sports gains access to Cricbuzz’s massive user base and Willow’s broadcast infrastructure, enabling immersive multi-platform integration for fans worldwide.

As cricket continues its global ascent, this strategic partnership marks a defining moment in how the sport is experienced. By marrying content, technology, and community, Dream Sports, Cricbuzz, and Willow TV are set to shape the next era of digital fandom — one that brings fans closer to the game and into it. Avendus Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor on the transaction.