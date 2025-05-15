iQOO Neo 10 Becomes Title Sponsor for Skyesports Championship 2025 Grand Finals Ahead of Official Launch

India’s gaming industry is on an explosive growth trajectory, and according to Niko Partners, it is expected to reach 730 million gamers by 2028. With over 65% of Indian gamers actively playing, watching, or participating in tournaments, esports is becoming a powerful platform for brands looking to make a meaningful impact.

India’s rapidly growing esports scene just got a powerful new ally. iQOO has been announced as the title sponsor of the Skyesports Championship 2025 BGMI Grand Finals, one of the country’s most significant competitive gaming and eSports events. The announcement comes just days before the highly anticipated launch of iQOO’s newest gaming smartphone, the iQOO Neo 10, slated for May 26, 2025.

This partnership is a bold and timely move for iQOO, aligning the Neo 10 with India’s thriving mobile gaming community and positioning the device as a top choice for high-performance gaming. The Skyesports Championship, India’s longest-running homegrown esports IP, founded in 2018, provides a massive platform, having already garnered over 25 million views with peak concurrent viewership exceeding 100,000 during the tournament’s earlier stages.

iQOO Neo 10: Built for Competitive Gaming

The iQOO Neo 10 is built with serious gamers in mind. Touted as the fastest smartphone in its segment, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, delivering cutting-edge speed and performance. Other features include:

144 FPS gameplay for ultra-smooth visual experiences.

A massive cooling chamber ensures sustained performance and reduced heat during intense gaming sessions.

This level of hardware optimisation is ideal for games like BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), making the Neo 10 a compelling choice for India’s more than 500 million gamers.

Strategic Brand Engagement

As a title sponsor, iQOO taps directly into India’s Gen Z and millennial demographics, who are at the forefront of premium smartphone adoption and make up the bulk of the gaming community.

Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO of Skyesports, highlighted the synergy, stating:

“The Skyesports Championship has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable esports IPs in India. It’s this scale, reach, and grassroots foundation that makes it a compelling platform for leading brands like iQOO to engage with the gaming community.”

High-Stakes Action and Innovation

The Grand Finals of the iQOO Neo 10 Skyesports Championship 2025 will use the innovative Sky Champ Rule—a unique format requiring teams to reach a points threshold and secure a match victory to claim the championship. This adds suspense and engagement to the final stages, making the viewing experience more thrilling for fans.

Top teams like iQOO Soul, iQOO 8Bit, Gods Reign, True Rippers, and Wyld Fangs will compete for a ₹17.5 lakh prize pool. Viewers can catch all the action live on the Skyesports YouTube channel from May 15 to 18, with exciting prizes up for grabs during the broadcast.

With this title sponsorship, iQOO places the Neo 10 at the epicenter of India’s gaming revolution—just in time for its official launch.