Ultron Joins Marvel Rivals in Season 2.5 Update With New Map, Team-Ups, and Game-Changing Mode

By Shagufta AliMay 21, 2025
By Prashant SinghSeptember 21, 2023
Marvel Rivals dropped a bombshell: Ultron is officially a playable character in Season 2.5, and he’s not coming alone. Alongside the genocidal AI’s arrival, the game introduces massive Team-Up updates, a brand-new tactical mode, and a sinister Hellfire Gala: Arakko map that flips the mutant narrative.
Ultron’s debut isn’t just about flashy lasers — it’s about domination. According to Creative Director Guangguang, Ultron is a flying support-striker hybrid, capable of dishing out energy beam attacks while providing consistent healing to teammates. His ability to take to the skies in Marvel Rivals places him in elite company with Iron Man, Storm, and Human Torch — and speaking of Iron Man, the two now have a devastating Team-Up move. Their dual Uni-Beam attack pierces everything in its path, making it a top-tier combo for aggressive playstyles.
The Team-Up system in Marvel Rivals has undergone significant changes with the addition of six new combinations, while four fan-favorite abilities have been retired. Here’s what’s new:
Venom & Jeff the Land Shark – Symbiote Shenanigans: A tether that heals allies.
The Punisher & Black Widow – Operation: Microchip: Widow gains a piercing line-shot.
Luna Snow & Hawkeye – Ice Arrow Synergy: Arrows deal more damage over distance, even through terrain.
Rocket Raccoon & Peni Parker – Rocket Network: A dynamic exchange of gadgets and support drones.
Storm & Jeff – Jeff-Nado: A chaotic water tornado replaces the fiery version with Human Torch.
As for removals, combos like “Allied Agents,” “Symbiote Bond,” “Ammo Reload,” and “Chilling Charisma” are being phased out — though Bucky mains will be pleased to know Winter Soldier still retains “Ammo Reload.”
The mutant island of Arakko has been turned into Ultron’s mechanical stronghold, now serving as the setting for one of the most atmospheric maps in the game. Expect lifeless metallic ruins, haunting visuals, and lore-driven objectives that add new tension to team skirmishes.
Launching June 6, this experimental mode in Marvel Rivals introduces “streamlined, numerical-based solo tactical” gameplay. Players will craft builds, select a custom hero lineup, and strategize their way through a more RPG-like version of Marvel Rivals.
Also added are hero proficiency avatars, plus new mood and emoji customization systems for expressing yourself in lobbies and matches.
Season 2.5 balances the battlefield with buffs to fan favorites like Doctor Strange, Magneto, Punisher, Squirrel Girl, and Storm. While nerfs hit Groot, Captain America, Emma Frost, Iron Fist, Human Torch, Psylocke, Mister Fantastic, and Namor.
Character reworks are also rolling out for Luna Snow and Jeff the Land Shark.
With Season 0’s Battle Pass ending May 29 and Season 2.5 launching May 30, the future of Marvel Rivals is picking up speed. Going forward, each season will last just two months, promising faster content drops and more frequent balance patches.