Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP, Ferrari Strategy Backfires in Zandvoort Chaos

Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 F1 season hit another low as the seven-time world champion crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix on lap 23. Driving for Ferrari, Hamilton lost control on Zandvoort’s banked Turn 3 as rain began to sweep across the coastal circuit. His car slid wide onto a painted sponsor strip, offering no grip, and slammed into the barriers, snapping off the front-right wheel and ending his race instantly.

At the time, Lewis Hamilton was running seventh, chasing compatriot George Russell’s Mercedes. Just moments before disaster struck, Hamilton had radioed his Ferrari team to push for an undercut strategy. “We definitely have to undercut these guys. It’s hard to get closer,” Lewis Hamilton told race engineer Riccardo Adami, highlighting the difficulty of overtaking in the slippery conditions.







But fate had other plans. With teammate Charles Leclerc pitting just ahead, Lewis Hamilton was denied the chance to box early—and instead became the first retirement of the race.

Ferrari Strategy Unravels

The crash could not have come at a worse time for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton’s accident triggered a safety car, which allowed rivals to pit at reduced time loss. Unfortunately for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc had just made his stop under green flag conditions, meaning he was penalised by circumstance.

The timing handed George Russell a crucial advantage. Having been behind Charles Leclerc, George Russell emerged ahead once he pitted under the safety car, leapfrogging the Ferrari into fifth.

Charles Leclerc’s Fightback and Controversy

Determined to reclaim the lost position, Leclerc launched a bold attack on George Russell at the chicane shortly after racing resumed. The two made contact as Leclerc forced his Ferrari down the inside, clipping Russell’s Mercedes but squeezing through into fifth.

However, replays showed that Charles Leclerc briefly went off track in the process, cutting the corner to complete the move. The incident was swiftly referred to the stewards, sparking debate over whether Ferrari’s desperation had crossed the line.

The clash also left Russell with floor damage, costing him pace and forcing Mercedes to prioritize rising star Kimi Antonelli, who was ordered through to chase Leclerc instead.

A Costly Day for Ferrari

What began as a promising weekend unraveled spectacularly for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton’s crash not only robbed them of potential points but also compromised Leclerc’s race strategy. Despite the Monegasque’s aggressive recovery, the team left Zandvoort ruing missed opportunities as rivals McLaren and Mercedes capitalized.

For Hamilton, the crash raised fresh questions about his move to Ferrari and his future beyond 2025. For Ferrari, it was another bitter reminder that in Formula 1, fortune favors timing as much as speed.