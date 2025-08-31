Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP, Ferrari Strategy Backfires in Zandvoort Chaos

Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP, Ferrari Strategy Backfires in Zandvoort Chaos Charles LEclerc

Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP, Ferrari Strategy Backfires in Zandvoort Chaos

Plunge Sports
Published on

Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 F1 season hit another low as the seven-time world champion crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix on lap 23. Driving for Ferrari, Hamilton lost control on Zandvoort’s banked Turn 3 as rain began to sweep across the coastal circuit. His car slid wide onto a painted sponsor strip, offering no grip, and slammed into the barriers, snapping off the front-right wheel and ending his race instantly.

At the time, Lewis Hamilton was running seventh, chasing compatriot George Russell’s Mercedes. Just moments before disaster struck, Hamilton had radioed his Ferrari team to push for an undercut strategy. “We definitely have to undercut these guys. It’s hard to get closer,” Lewis Hamilton told race engineer Riccardo Adami, highlighting the difficulty of overtaking in the slippery conditions.



But fate had other plans. With teammate Charles Leclerc pitting just ahead, Lewis Hamilton was denied the chance to box early—and instead became the first retirement of the race.

Lewis Hamilton at Dutch GP 2025

Lewis Hamilton at Dutch GP 2025

Ferrari Strategy Unravels

The crash could not have come at a worse time for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton’s accident triggered a safety car, which allowed rivals to pit at reduced time loss. Unfortunately for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc had just made his stop under green flag conditions, meaning he was penalised by circumstance.

The timing handed George Russell a crucial advantage. Having been behind Charles Leclerc, George Russell emerged ahead once he pitted under the safety car, leapfrogging the Ferrari into fifth.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Charles Leclerc’s Fightback and Controversy

Determined to reclaim the lost position, Leclerc launched a bold attack on George Russell at the chicane shortly after racing resumed. The two made contact as Leclerc forced his Ferrari down the inside, clipping Russell’s Mercedes but squeezing through into fifth.

However, replays showed that Charles Leclerc briefly went off track in the process, cutting the corner to complete the move. The incident was swiftly referred to the stewards, sparking debate over whether Ferrari’s desperation had crossed the line.

The clash also left Russell with floor damage, costing him pace and forcing Mercedes to prioritize rising star Kimi Antonelli, who was ordered through to chase Leclerc instead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

A Costly Day for Ferrari

What began as a promising weekend unraveled spectacularly for Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton’s crash not only robbed them of potential points but also compromised Leclerc’s race strategy. Despite the Monegasque’s aggressive recovery, the team left Zandvoort ruing missed opportunities as rivals McLaren and Mercedes capitalized.

For Hamilton, the crash raised fresh questions about his move to Ferrari and his future beyond 2025. For Ferrari, it was another bitter reminder that in Formula 1, fortune favors timing as much as speed.

  • Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP, Ferrari Strategy Backfires in Zandvoort Chaos Charles LEclerc
  • Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP, Ferrari Strategy Backfires in Zandvoort Chaos Charles LEclerc

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP, Ferrari Strategy Backfires in Zandvoort Chaos Charles LEclerc

Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP, Ferrari Strategy Backfires in Zandvoort Chaos
By August 31, 2025
F1 Dutch GP 2025 Oscar Piastri Wins as Lando Norris Retires, Max Verstappen Second, isaak Hadjar Stuns With First Podium

F1 Dutch GP 2025: Piastri Wins as Norris Retires, Verstappen Second, Hadjar Stuns With First Podium
By August 31, 2025
Veteran Burns American Flag Outside White House as Trump Signs Controversial Executive Order

Veteran Burns American Flag Outside White House as Trump Signs Controversial Executive Order
By August 29, 2025
Disney & Pixar Announce Cars Lightning Racers for 2027 — Lightning McQueen and Mater Return

Disney & Pixar Announce Cars: Lightning Racers for 2027 — Lightning McQueen and Mater Return
By August 31, 2025
‘Mortal Kombat II’ Pushes Release Date to Summer 2026 — What Fans Can Expect Simon McQuoid James Wan Karl Urban Johnny Cage

‘Mortal Kombat II’ Pushes Release Date to Summer 2026 — What Fans Can Expect
By August 31, 2025
Lebanese Filmmaker Mounia Akl to Direct Episodes of Netflix’s House of Guinness Steven Knight

Lebanese Filmmaker Mounia Akl to Direct Episodes of Netflix’s House of Guinness
By August 30, 2025
Google Confirms Massive Data Breach by ShinyHunters Exposing 2.5 Billion Users gmail data hack breach

Google Confirms Massive Data Breach by ShinyHunters Exposing 2.5 Billion Users
By August 31, 2025
Apple’s iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” Event What to Expect on September 9 iOs 26

Apple’s iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” Event: What to Expect on September 9
By August 30, 2025
Royal Enfield Announces Art of Motorcycling Season 5 – Cine-Verse Where Film Meets Motorcycling

Royal Enfield Announces Art of Motorcycling Season 5 – Cine-Verse : Where Film Meets Motorcycling
By August 29, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Google Confirms Massive Data Breach by ShinyHunters Exposing 2.5 Billion Users gmail data hack breach

Google Confirms Massive Data Breach by ShinyHunters Exposing 2.5 Billion Users
By August 31, 2025
Apple’s iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” Event What to Expect on September 9 iOs 26

Apple’s iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” Event: What to Expect on September 9
By August 30, 2025
PlayStation 6 Handheld Rumors Point to Dockable, Backwards-Compatible Console Sony PS6 Console

PlayStation 6 Handheld Rumors Point to Dockable, Backwards-Compatible Console
By August 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
“Hopefully I’ll Be Back”: Lewis Hamilton Sparks Retirement Rumors After Ferrari Struggles in Hungary Toto Wolff

Formula 1

“Hopefully I’ll Be Back”: Lewis Hamilton Sparks Retirement Rumors After Ferrari Struggles in Hungary
Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Ferrari Exit Rumors: “Don’t Count Me Out”

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Ferrari Exit Rumors: “Don’t Count Me Out”
To Top
Loading...