Add as a preferred source Max Verstappen’s Final Zandvoort Race: 2006 Dutch Grand Prix
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026: Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule Dutch GP Max Verstappen

Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026: Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule

Formula 1 and the Dutch Grand Prix promoter confirmed that 2026 will be the final race at Zandvoort, ending the venue’s current run on the calendar. 
Plunge Sports

By

Published on

Formula 1 is back after the summer break, and the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix promises a final Zandvoort showdown unlike any before. Here’s exactly when the race starts, how to watch and why this weekend matters.

The 2026 Dutch Grand Prix is ready to ignite Circuit Zandvoort this weekend, with Formula 1 returning to action for the 12th round of the season. The race takes place from August 21-23, with the Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, August 23.

But this is more than another race on the F1 calendar. The 2026 event will be the final Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, making it a particularly emotional weekend for home hero Max Verstappen and the famous Orange Army.

When is the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix?

The F1 Dutch GP 2026 race starts at 3:00 p.m. local time in the Netherlands on Sunday, August 23.

For viewers in India, that means the lights go out at 6:30 p.m. IST.

This weekend has an added twist because Zandvoort is hosting its first-ever F1 Sprint weekend.

2026 Dutch GP schedule — IST

Session

Date

IST

Free Practice 1

Friday, Aug. 21

3:00 p.m. IST

Sprint Qualifying

Friday, Aug. 21

7:00 p.m. IST

F1 Sprint

Saturday, Aug. 22

2:30 p.m. IST

Grand Prix Qualifying

Saturday, Aug. 22

6:30 p.m. IST

Dutch Grand Prix

Sunday, Aug. 23

6:30 p.m. IST

Formula 1 confirms that FP1 begins at 11:30 a.m. local time Friday; Sprint Qualifying follows at 3:30 p.m.; the Sprint starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, and Grand Prix Qualifying takes place at 3 p.m. The main race begins at 3 p.m. Sunday.

How to watch F1 Dutch GP 2026 live

Fans in countries where it is available can watch every session through F1 TV Pro, including live onboard cameras from all 22 cars, pre-race and post-race programming and multiple commentary options.

F1 TV Premium offers an even more immersive option, including 4K Ultra HD/HDR coverage, viewing across up to six devices and a personalized Multiview system with up to 26 feeds on supported devices.

Live timing will also be available through the official F1 website and F1 app throughout the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

⁠Official Formula 1 Dutch GP schedule and viewing information

Why the 2026 Dutch GP is a huge deal

The Zandvoort race returned to Formula 1 in 2021 after a 36-year absence. Max Verstappen immediately became the dominant force at his home circuit, winning the first three editions after its return. Lando Norris won in 2024, while Oscar Piastri took victory in 2025.

Now, the curtain is coming down.

Formula 1 and the Dutch Grand Prix promoter confirmed that 2026 will be the final race at Zandvoort, ending the venue’s current run on the calendar.

That puts enormous pressure on Max Verstappen. The Dutch superstar will be desperate to give the Orange Army one final home victory, but the 2026 championship battle has several contenders capable of ruining the fairytale.

Rain could throw everything into chaos

Weather could add another layer of unpredictability. Current forecasts point to mild conditions but a 60% chance of rain during Friday’s track action, with showers also possible across Saturday and Sunday, although the probability is expected to decline.

At a fast, undulating circuit bordered by dunes and the North Sea, even a small weather change could transform qualifying, strategy and the race.

And with the final Zandvoort F1 weekend underway in this Formula 1 season, fans have every reason to expect fireworks.

  • F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule Dutch GP Max Verstappen
  • F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule Dutch GP Max Verstappen

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Dutch Grand Prix

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations Taylor Swift 9 Ariana Grande 7

MTV Video Music Awards

Madonna Dominates 2026 MTV VMAs With Record 11 Nominations, Taylor Swift Close Behind
By August 19, 2026
Slow Horses Season 6 TrailerOlivia Cooke Is Back as the Slough House Faces a Deadly Hunt Gary Oldman Sid Baker

Apple TV+

‘Slow Horses’ Season 6 Trailer: Olivia Cooke Is Back as the Slough House Faces a Deadly Hunt
By August 18, 2026
Hugh Jackman Ridley Scott Treasure Island Sony Long John Silver Robert Louis Stevenson

Book Adaptation

Hugh Jackman’s Next Big Role? Ridley Scott’s ‘Treasure Island’ Finds a Potential Home at Sony
By August 18, 2026
Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video Kanye West bully

Hip Hop/ Rap

Bianca Censori Goes Full Surreal With Ye and Don Toliver’s ‘OK’ Music Video
By August 18, 2026
Karol G Stuns L.A. SoFi Stadium Bruno Mars ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance Music Video

Latin Music

Karol G Stuns L.A. Crowd With Bruno Mars Surprise as ‘Still’ Gets Its First Live Performance
By August 18, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran Yemen Strikes Prediction Markets

News

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran, Yemen Strikes
By August 17, 2026
Anthropic Claude Users Are Furious Over Invisible AI Watermarks That Could Expose Their Work Watermarking

AI Ethics

Claude Users Are Furious Over Invisible AI Watermarks That Could Expose Their Work
By August 15, 2026
OpenAI’s C-Suite is Resigning Ahead of The IPO Denise Dresser Brad Lightcap Sam Altman

Artificial Intelligence

OpenAI’s C-Suite is Resigning Ahead of The IPO Denise Dresser Brad Lightcap
By August 15, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?

Artificial Intelligence

CultureCon Mumbai 2026 Puts AI Bot on Stage to Debate Who Owns India’s Creative Economy?
Donald Trump catering truck Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey After Reported Iran Security Threat Air Force One

News

Trump Secretly Switched Planes in Turkey After Reported Iran Assassination Threat
Target’s Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Are Coming

Gaming

Target’s Pokémon TCG 30th Anniversary Pre-Orders Are Coming
A Family Trapped Netflix The Last House Ending Explained Greta Lee and Wagner Moura

Movies & Documentaries

A Family Trapped: ‘The Last House’ Ending Explained (Spoiler alert)
World Padel League Season 4 to Reach 200+ Countries DAZN jioHotstar Mumbai WPL

News

World Padel League Season 4 to Reach 200+ Countries
Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral

Football

Lionel Messi Bids Farewell to Father Jorge Messi in Private Rosario Funeral
Paramount Hollywood David Ellison Leave California Over Warner Bros. Merger Rob Bonta Attorney general Antitrust

Hollywood

Paramount Threatens Hollywood: David Ellison to Leave California Over Warner Bros. Merger?
Nigel Farage Wins Clacton and His £5m Financial Investigation Is Back Count Binface Crypto Donation gift

News

Nigel Farage Wins Clacton and His £5m Financial Investigation Is Back
Nigel Farage Wins Election With a Trash Can as His Biggest Rival Count Binface Clacton by-election Reform UK

News

Nigel Farage Wins Election With a Trash Can as His Biggest Rival – Count Binface
12 August Rare Solar Eclipse 2026 When to Watch, Where to See It and How to Protect Your Eyes

News

Solar Eclipse 2026: When to Watch, Where to See It and How to Protect Your Eyes
Google Pixel 11 Launch Pixel 11 Watch 5 Pixel Tag AI Phone Game Gemini

Mobile Phones

Google Pixel 11 Launch: Pixel 11, Watch 5 and Pixel Tag Just Changed the AI Phone Game
WHO Over Trump’s Childhood Vaccine Executive Order ‘Decades of Evidence’ at Risk Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

News

WHO Sounds Alarm Over Trump’s Childhood Vaccine Overhaul: ‘Decades of Evidence’ at Risk
Drake’s $100K+ Surprise Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House 20 V 1 Stream

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s $100K+ Surprise? Pinkchyu’s Mom Gets Emotional After Rapper Promises Her a New House
Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month TMTG truth API

Trump Presidency

Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month
Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory Shawn Levy Starfighter First Look

Disney+

Ryan Gosling Takes Star Wars Into Uncharted Territory in Explosive ‘Starfighter’ First Look
Mark Zuckerberg SuperYacht Questioned After Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Boat in Alaska

News

Zuckerberg Yacht Questioned After Cruise Ship Rescues Stranded Boat in Alaska
Amazon MGMVerity Trailer Anne Hathaway’s Sinister Dakota Johnson Josh Harnett

Amazon MGM

‘Verity’ Trailer: Anne Hathaway’s Sinister Secret Pulls Dakota Johnson Into a Nightmare
Rosario Dawson Reveals She Was Cut From Spider-Man Brand New Day Claire temple MCU Erik Sommers Chris Mckenna

Marvel

Rosario Dawson Reveals She Was Cut From ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’
Roger Federer’s Fortune Takes $74 Million Hit as On Shares Crash On Holding The Roger Shoe

News

Roger Federer’s Fortune Takes $74 Million Hit as On Shares Crash
The Brink of War Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan Jared Harris Mikhail Gorbachev

Hollywood

‘The Brink of War’: Jeff Daniels as Ronald Reagan and Jared Harris’ Mikhail Gorbachev in Nuclear Summit Drama
Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased Epic Games

Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4: Sonic, Persona 5 and Minecraft Collabs Teased
AI Is Coming for India’s Tobacco Auctions Could Change How Farmers Get Paid Constems AI

Agriculture

AI Is Coming for India’s Tobacco Auctions: Could Change How Farmers Get Paid Constems AI
To Top
Loading...