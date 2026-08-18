Formula 1 and the Dutch Grand Prix promoter confirmed that 2026 will be the final race at Zandvoort, ending the venue’s current run on the calendar.

Formula 1 is back after the summer break, and the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix promises a final Zandvoort showdown unlike any before. Here’s exactly when the race starts, how to watch and why this weekend matters.

The 2026 Dutch Grand Prix is ready to ignite Circuit Zandvoort this weekend, with Formula 1 returning to action for the 12th round of the season. The race takes place from August 21-23, with the Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday, August 23.

But this is more than another race on the F1 calendar. The 2026 event will be the final Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, making it a particularly emotional weekend for home hero Max Verstappen and the famous Orange Army.

When is the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix?

The F1 Dutch GP 2026 race starts at 3:00 p.m. local time in the Netherlands on Sunday, August 23.

For viewers in India, that means the lights go out at 6:30 p.m. IST.

This weekend has an added twist because Zandvoort is hosting its first-ever F1 Sprint weekend.

2026 Dutch GP schedule — IST

Session Date IST Free Practice 1 Friday, Aug. 21 3:00 p.m. IST Sprint Qualifying Friday, Aug. 21 7:00 p.m. IST F1 Sprint Saturday, Aug. 22 2:30 p.m. IST Grand Prix Qualifying Saturday, Aug. 22 6:30 p.m. IST Dutch Grand Prix Sunday, Aug. 23 6:30 p.m. IST

Formula 1 confirms that FP1 begins at 11:30 a.m. local time Friday; Sprint Qualifying follows at 3:30 p.m.; the Sprint starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, and Grand Prix Qualifying takes place at 3 p.m. The main race begins at 3 p.m. Sunday.

How to watch F1 Dutch GP 2026 live

Fans in countries where it is available can watch every session through F1 TV Pro, including live onboard cameras from all 22 cars, pre-race and post-race programming and multiple commentary options.

F1 TV Premium offers an even more immersive option, including 4K Ultra HD/HDR coverage, viewing across up to six devices and a personalized Multiview system with up to 26 feeds on supported devices.

Live timing will also be available through the official F1 website and F1 app throughout the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

⁠Official Formula 1 Dutch GP schedule and viewing information

Why the 2026 Dutch GP is a huge deal

The Zandvoort race returned to Formula 1 in 2021 after a 36-year absence. Max Verstappen immediately became the dominant force at his home circuit, winning the first three editions after its return. Lando Norris won in 2024, while Oscar Piastri took victory in 2025.

Now, the curtain is coming down.

Formula 1 and the Dutch Grand Prix promoter confirmed that 2026 will be the final race at Zandvoort, ending the venue’s current run on the calendar.

That puts enormous pressure on Max Verstappen. The Dutch superstar will be desperate to give the Orange Army one final home victory, but the 2026 championship battle has several contenders capable of ruining the fairytale.

Rain could throw everything into chaos

Weather could add another layer of unpredictability. Current forecasts point to mild conditions but a 60% chance of rain during Friday’s track action, with showers also possible across Saturday and Sunday, although the probability is expected to decline.

At a fast, undulating circuit bordered by dunes and the North Sea, even a small weather change could transform qualifying, strategy and the race.

And with the final Zandvoort F1 weekend underway in this Formula 1 season, fans have every reason to expect fireworks.