F1 Dutch GP 2025: Piastri Wins as Norris Retires, Verstappen Second, Hadjar Stuns With First Podium

The 2025 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort delivered chaos, heartbreak, and a career-defining triumph. Oscar Piastri converted his pole position into a commanding victory, further cementing his place at the top of the championship standings. The Australian kept his cool across 72 laps of high drama at the Dutch GP while rivals faltered in spectacular fashion.

The win boosts Oscar Piastri to 309 points, giving him a comfortable 34-point lead over teammate Lando Norris, whose devastating late retirement proved the defining moment of the afternoon.







Norris’ Title Hopes Take a Heavy Blow

Running second behind Oscar Piastri and on track to limit his teammate’s advantage, Lando Norris suffered a brutal power unit failure with just a handful of laps remaining at the Dutch GP. Smoke filled the cockpit of his McLaren MCL39 as the Brit’s race came to a heartbreaking end.

“What a disaster for Lando,” one commentator remarked as Norris pulled over, triggering the third safety car of the race. Instead of cutting the gap to 16 points, Norris now trails by 34 points, a potentially pivotal swing in the title fight.

Verstappen Salvages P2, Hadjar Delivers Sensational Podium

In front of his home fans, Max Verstappen managed second place after a tough weekend for Red Bull. While the reigning crowd favorite lacked the outright pace to challenge Oscar Piastri, his consistency ensured valuable points to keep him third in the championship with 205.

The real fairy-tale belonged to rookie Isack Hadjar, who scored a maiden F1 podium for Racing Bulls. The young Frenchman capitalized on the chaos to finish third, marking a landmark achievement for both driver and team.

High-Profile Retirements Shake Up Race

Zandvoort’s banked Turn 3 claimed two major victims: Lewis Hamilton, who crashed out early, and Charles Leclerc, who later spun into the barriers after contact with rookie Kimi Antonelli. With Lando Norris also sidelined, the Dutch GP became one of the most incident-packed races of 2025 so far.

Behind the podium finishers, George Russell brought home strong points in fourth for Mercedes, while Alex Albon impressed with fifth for Williams.

Updated 2025 F1 Standings After Zandvoort

Drivers’ Championship (Top 5):

Oscar Piastri – 309 pts Lando Norris – 275 pts Max Verstappen – 205 pts George Russell – 184 pts Charles Leclerc – 151 pts

Constructors’ Championship (Top 3):

McLaren – 584 pts Ferrari – 260 pts Mercedes – 248 pts

With McLaren pulling further clear in the constructors’ race, the Dutch GP may be remembered as the weekend the 2025 title picture tilted firmly in Piastri’s favor.