Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

F1 Dutch GP 2025: Piastri Wins as Norris Retires, Verstappen Second, Hadjar Stuns With First Podium

F1 Dutch GP 2025 Oscar Piastri Wins as Lando Norris Retires, Max Verstappen Second, isaak Hadjar Stuns With First Podium

Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch GP 2025: Piastri Wins as Norris Retires, Verstappen Second, Hadjar Stuns With First Podium

Plunge Sports
Published on

The 2025 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort delivered chaos, heartbreak, and a career-defining triumph. Oscar Piastri converted his pole position into a commanding victory, further cementing his place at the top of the championship standings. The Australian kept his cool across 72 laps of high drama at the Dutch GP while rivals faltered in spectacular fashion.

The win boosts Oscar Piastri to 309 points, giving him a comfortable 34-point lead over teammate Lando Norris, whose devastating late retirement proved the defining moment of the afternoon.



Norris’ Title Hopes Take a Heavy Blow

Running second behind Oscar Piastri and on track to limit his teammate’s advantage, Lando Norris suffered a brutal power unit failure with just a handful of laps remaining at the Dutch GP. Smoke filled the cockpit of his McLaren MCL39 as the Brit’s race came to a heartbreaking end.

“What a disaster for Lando,” one commentator remarked as Norris pulled over, triggering the third safety car of the race. Instead of cutting the gap to 16 points, Norris now trails by 34 points, a potentially pivotal swing in the title fight.

Lewis Hamilton at Dutch GP 2025

Lewis Hamilton at Dutch GP 2025

Verstappen Salvages P2, Hadjar Delivers Sensational Podium

In front of his home fans, Max Verstappen managed second place after a tough weekend for Red Bull. While the reigning crowd favorite lacked the outright pace to challenge Oscar Piastri, his consistency ensured valuable points to keep him third in the championship with 205.

The real fairy-tale belonged to rookie Isack Hadjar, who scored a maiden F1 podium for Racing Bulls. The young Frenchman capitalized on the chaos to finish third, marking a landmark achievement for both driver and team.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

High-Profile Retirements Shake Up Race

Zandvoort’s banked Turn 3 claimed two major victims: Lewis Hamilton, who crashed out early, and Charles Leclerc, who later spun into the barriers after contact with rookie Kimi Antonelli. With Lando Norris also sidelined, the Dutch GP became one of the most incident-packed races of 2025 so far.

Behind the podium finishers, George Russell brought home strong points in fourth for Mercedes, while Alex Albon impressed with fifth for Williams.

Updated 2025 F1 Standings After Zandvoort

Drivers’ Championship (Top 5):

  1. Oscar Piastri – 309 pts

  2. Lando Norris – 275 pts

  3. Max Verstappen – 205 pts

  4. George Russell – 184 pts

  5. Charles Leclerc – 151 pts

Constructors’ Championship (Top 3):

  1. McLaren – 584 pts

  2. Ferrari – 260 pts

  3. Mercedes – 248 pts

With McLaren pulling further clear in the constructors’ race, the Dutch GP may be remembered as the weekend the 2025 title picture tilted firmly in Piastri’s favor.

  • F1 Dutch GP 2025 Oscar Piastri Wins as Lando Norris Retires, Max Verstappen Second, isaak Hadjar Stuns With First Podium
  • Lewis Hamilton at Dutch GP 2025
  • F1 Dutch GP 2025 Oscar Piastri Wins as Lando Norris Retires, Max Verstappen Second, isaak Hadjar Stuns With First Podium
  • Lewis Hamilton at Dutch GP 2025

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Lewis Hamilton’s Dutch GP Meets the Wall - After Team Radio Plea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Dutch Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP, Ferrari Strategy Backfires in Zandvoort Chaos Charles LEclerc

Lewis Hamilton Crashes Out of Dutch GP, Ferrari Strategy Backfires in Zandvoort Chaos
By August 31, 2025
F1 Dutch GP 2025 Oscar Piastri Wins as Lando Norris Retires, Max Verstappen Second, isaak Hadjar Stuns With First Podium

F1 Dutch GP 2025: Piastri Wins as Norris Retires, Verstappen Second, Hadjar Stuns With First Podium
By August 31, 2025
Veteran Burns American Flag Outside White House as Trump Signs Controversial Executive Order

Veteran Burns American Flag Outside White House as Trump Signs Controversial Executive Order
By August 29, 2025
Disney & Pixar Announce Cars Lightning Racers for 2027 — Lightning McQueen and Mater Return

Disney & Pixar Announce Cars: Lightning Racers for 2027 — Lightning McQueen and Mater Return
By August 31, 2025
‘Mortal Kombat II’ Pushes Release Date to Summer 2026 — What Fans Can Expect Simon McQuoid James Wan Karl Urban Johnny Cage

‘Mortal Kombat II’ Pushes Release Date to Summer 2026 — What Fans Can Expect
By August 31, 2025
Lebanese Filmmaker Mounia Akl to Direct Episodes of Netflix’s House of Guinness Steven Knight

Lebanese Filmmaker Mounia Akl to Direct Episodes of Netflix’s House of Guinness
By August 30, 2025
Google Confirms Massive Data Breach by ShinyHunters Exposing 2.5 Billion Users gmail data hack breach

Google Confirms Massive Data Breach by ShinyHunters Exposing 2.5 Billion Users
By August 31, 2025
Apple’s iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” Event What to Expect on September 9 iOs 26

Apple’s iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” Event: What to Expect on September 9
By August 30, 2025
Royal Enfield Announces Art of Motorcycling Season 5 – Cine-Verse Where Film Meets Motorcycling

Royal Enfield Announces Art of Motorcycling Season 5 – Cine-Verse : Where Film Meets Motorcycling
By August 29, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Google Confirms Massive Data Breach by ShinyHunters Exposing 2.5 Billion Users gmail data hack breach

Google Confirms Massive Data Breach by ShinyHunters Exposing 2.5 Billion Users
By August 31, 2025
Apple’s iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” Event What to Expect on September 9 iOs 26

Apple’s iPhone 17 “Awe Dropping” Event: What to Expect on September 9
By August 30, 2025
PlayStation 6 Handheld Rumors Point to Dockable, Backwards-Compatible Console Sony PS6 Console

PlayStation 6 Handheld Rumors Point to Dockable, Backwards-Compatible Console
By August 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
“Hopefully I’ll Be Back”: Lewis Hamilton Sparks Retirement Rumors After Ferrari Struggles in Hungary Toto Wolff

Formula 1

“Hopefully I’ll Be Back”: Lewis Hamilton Sparks Retirement Rumors After Ferrari Struggles in Hungary
Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Ferrari Exit Rumors: “Don’t Count Me Out”

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton Breaks Silence on Ferrari Exit Rumors: “Don’t Count Me Out”
To Top
Loading...