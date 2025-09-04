Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original

Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original Royal Delft

Dutch Grand Prix

Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original

Plunge Sports
Published on

Formula 1 rookie Isack Hadjar had a Dutch Grand Prix weekend he’ll never forget — and not just because of his first-ever F1 podium. The Racing Bulls driver finished third at Zandvoort, securing his maiden top-three result behind Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen. But the celebration took an unexpected turn when Hadjar’s handcrafted trophy snapped in two just minutes later.

The 20-year-old Frenchman, overjoyed with his career milestone, posed for group photos with team principal Alan Permane and his crew. As he carefully placed the delicate ceramic trophy on the ground, the chalice detached from its stem, leaving Isack Hadjar holding two broken pieces of what should have been his prized keepsake.



Handmade Delft Blue Trophy Shattered

The trophy, made of traditional Dutch pottery known as Delft Blue, has been a hallmark of the Dutch GP podium for the last three years. According to Royal Delft, the artisans behind the design, the break was an unfortunate accident caused by uneven pressure when the trophy was set down.

“Together with the Dutch Grand Prix, we naturally want the winner of third place to receive the trophy he deserves,” a Royal Delft spokesperson confirmed. “We are going to make a new trophy for Hadjar.”

The spokesperson emphasized the rarity of the incident, noting that the Delft Blue designs had survived three years of podium celebrations without damage. “This was truly exceptional,” they added.

Broken Trophy Becomes a Keepsake

Isack Hadjar will receive a brand-new replacement, but the shattered original won’t be discarded. Instead, the Racing Bulls driver will keep the broken trophy as a unique souvenir — a bittersweet reminder of the weekend where he announced himself as a serious contender in Formula 1.

“The broken trophy will remain with Hadjar. It is also a memento of a legendary moment for him,” Royal Delft confirmed.

Isack Hadjar with his broken Dutch GP Trophy

Isack Hadjar with his broken Dutch GP Trophy

Not the First Trophy Mishap in F1

Isack Hadjar isn’t alone in his bad luck. Formula 1 has developed a curious history of broken silverware in recent years. In 2023, Lando Norris accidentally smashed Max Verstappen’s Hungarian Grand Prix trophy when his exuberant champagne celebrations knocked it off the podium.

Isack Hadjar’s incident, however, is a little different — there was no champagne chaos, just the fragile reality of handcrafted ceramics meeting an uneven surface.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

A Podium to Remember

Despite the mishap, nothing can overshadow Isack Hadjar’s achievement. His Dutch GP podium finish marks just the sixth in Racing Bulls’ 20-year history, underscoring the importance of the result for both the driver and the team.

For Isack Hadjar, the story of his Dutch GP trophy — first broken, then remade — will likely become part of his personal F1 folklore. If anything, it makes his breakthrough podium even more unforgettable.

  • Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original Royal Delft
  • Isack Hadjar with his broken Dutch GP Trophy
  • Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original Royal Delft
  • Isack Hadjar with his broken Dutch GP Trophy

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Dutch Grand Prix

Giorgio Armani Obituary The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations

Giorgio Armani Obituary: The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations
By September 5, 2025
Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original Royal Delft

Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original
By September 4, 2025
Serena Williams Becomes Co-Owner of Toronto Tempo — And Fans Turn It Into a Drake Joke

Serena Williams Becomes Co-Owner of Toronto Tempo — And Fans Turn It Into a Drake Joke
By September 4, 2025
Giorgio Armani Obituary The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations

Giorgio Armani Obituary: The Designer Who Redefined Fashion and Empowered Generations
By September 5, 2025
Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer Emerald Fennell Emily Brontë

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi Fall in Love in Wuthering Heights Trailer
By September 5, 2025
Jason Segel Joins Angelina Jolie & Aimee Lou Wood in Anxious People as Filming Begins in London

Jason Segel Joins Angelina Jolie & Aimee Lou Wood in Anxious People as Filming Begins in London
By September 3, 2025
Flying Flea C6 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Redefining City+ Mobility Royal Enfield

Flying Flea C6 Wins Red Dot Design Award 2025, Redefining City+ Mobility
By September 3, 2025
Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse” Stake

Drake Bets $300,000 on Jannik Sinner to Win the U.S. Open — Testing the Infamous “Drake Curse”
By September 3, 2025
Ather Redux Concept Unveiled India’s Boldest Moto-Scooter Yet Ather Energy Morph-UI

Ather Redux Concept Unveiled: India’s Boldest Moto-Scooter Yet
By September 1, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
By September 5, 2025
Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 Drops This Thursday — Fans Expect New Music Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake’s ICEMAN Episode 3 Drops This Thursday — Fans Expect New Music
By September 3, 2025
Fastrack Launches MYND: India’s First AI-Powered Smartwatch

Fastrack Launches MYND: India’s First AI-Powered Smartwatch
By September 2, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

Mobile Phones

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama Sergio

Formula 1

Christian Horner to Cadillac? Checo Pérez Could Face His Former Boss in F1 Reunion Drama
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

AI and Deepfakes

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
To Top
Loading...