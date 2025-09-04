Isack Hadjar to Receive New Dutch GP F1 Trophy After Breaking Original

Formula 1 rookie Isack Hadjar had a Dutch Grand Prix weekend he’ll never forget — and not just because of his first-ever F1 podium. The Racing Bulls driver finished third at Zandvoort, securing his maiden top-three result behind Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen. But the celebration took an unexpected turn when Hadjar’s handcrafted trophy snapped in two just minutes later.

The 20-year-old Frenchman, overjoyed with his career milestone, posed for group photos with team principal Alan Permane and his crew. As he carefully placed the delicate ceramic trophy on the ground, the chalice detached from its stem, leaving Isack Hadjar holding two broken pieces of what should have been his prized keepsake.







Handmade Delft Blue Trophy Shattered

The trophy, made of traditional Dutch pottery known as Delft Blue, has been a hallmark of the Dutch GP podium for the last three years. According to Royal Delft, the artisans behind the design, the break was an unfortunate accident caused by uneven pressure when the trophy was set down.

“Together with the Dutch Grand Prix, we naturally want the winner of third place to receive the trophy he deserves,” a Royal Delft spokesperson confirmed. “We are going to make a new trophy for Hadjar.”

The spokesperson emphasized the rarity of the incident, noting that the Delft Blue designs had survived three years of podium celebrations without damage. “This was truly exceptional,” they added.

Broken Trophy Becomes a Keepsake

Isack Hadjar will receive a brand-new replacement, but the shattered original won’t be discarded. Instead, the Racing Bulls driver will keep the broken trophy as a unique souvenir — a bittersweet reminder of the weekend where he announced himself as a serious contender in Formula 1.

“The broken trophy will remain with Hadjar. It is also a memento of a legendary moment for him,” Royal Delft confirmed.

Not the First Trophy Mishap in F1

Isack Hadjar isn’t alone in his bad luck. Formula 1 has developed a curious history of broken silverware in recent years. In 2023, Lando Norris accidentally smashed Max Verstappen’s Hungarian Grand Prix trophy when his exuberant champagne celebrations knocked it off the podium.

Isack Hadjar’s incident, however, is a little different — there was no champagne chaos, just the fragile reality of handcrafted ceramics meeting an uneven surface.

A Podium to Remember

Despite the mishap, nothing can overshadow Isack Hadjar’s achievement. His Dutch GP podium finish marks just the sixth in Racing Bulls’ 20-year history, underscoring the importance of the result for both the driver and the team.

For Isack Hadjar, the story of his Dutch GP trophy — first broken, then remade — will likely become part of his personal F1 folklore. If anything, it makes his breakthrough podium even more unforgettable.