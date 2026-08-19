In 2023, Daniel Ricciardo suffered a hand injury after crashing during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix. His absence opened the door for Liam Lawson, who made his unexpected Formula 1 debut at Zandvoort. Three years later, another Red Bull-family driver is reportedly facing a wrist injury at the same circuit and Lawson could once again be the beneficiary.

Isack Hadjar is reportedly set to miss the 2026 Dutch Grand Prix with a wrist injury, triggering a dramatic Red Bull driver reshuffle that could put Liam Lawson alongside Max Verstappen at Zandvoort.

Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reported that Hadjar suffered the wrist injury during a gym session during Formula 1’s summer break. Although a final decision on his participation was reportedly still pending, the most likely scenario is that the Red Bull driver will be forced to sit out the weekend.

If confirmed, the consequences could be enormous.

Liam Lawson Set for Shock Red Bull Return

The expected move would see Liam Lawson promoted from Racing Bulls to Red Bull Racing, giving the New Zealander another opportunity to prove himself alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Liam Lawson has already experienced life in the senior Red Bull team, making two Grand Prix starts before being sent back to the sister outfit at the beginning of the 2025 season.

Now, circumstances could hand him another shot and the timing could hardly be more dramatic.

The New Zealander would have only days to adjust to Red Bull’s RB26 and prepare for one of the most demanding weekends on the Formula 1 calendar.

For Lawson, however, Zandvoort is familiar territory.

Zandvoort Has Become Lawson’s Strange F1 Launchpad

An extraordinary coincidence surrounds the potential switch.

In 2023, Daniel Ricciardo suffered a hand injury after crashing during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix. His absence opened the door for Liam Lawson, who made his unexpected Formula 1 debut at Zandvoort.

Three years later, another Red Bull-family driver is reportedly facing a wrist injury at the same circuit, and Lawson could once again be the beneficiary.

The parallel is almost too perfect for Formula 1.

Lawson’s first opportunity came because of Daniel Ricciardo’s injury. Now, a reported Hadjar injury could give him an even bigger opportunity in the same place.

Yuki Tsunoda Could Make Shock F1 Comeback

Lawson’s promotion would create another vacancy.

With the Racing Bulls seat suddenly open, Red Bull could reportedly turn to Yuki Tsunoda.

Yuki Tsunoda currently serves as a reserve driver after losing his Red Bull Racing seat at the end of the 2025 campaign. The Japanese driver previously spent several seasons with the Red Bull junior team before being promoted to the senior operation.

A temporary return would therefore complete an extraordinary chain reaction:

Hadjar out → Lawson to Red Bull → Tsunoda back into an F1 race seat.

The potential reshuffle could give Tsunoda an unexpected chance to remind the paddock of his capabilities.

Hadjar’s Injury Comes at a Brutal Time

The reported setback is particularly frustrating for Hadjar.

Zandvoort was the site of his first Formula 1 podium last year, and he had reportedly been enjoying a strong 2026 campaign. His performances had also positioned him as a leading candidate to remain with Red Bull’s senior operation into 2027.

Missing the Dutch Grand Prix would be a major interruption.

The good news is that Hadjar would have approximately two weeks to recover before the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, potentially giving him time to return to the cockpit.

Red Bull Faces a High-Stakes Weekend

For Red Bull, the situation creates both a headache and an opportunity.

Lawson would suddenly find himself racing alongside Verstappen, with the spotlight firmly on whether he can translate his experience at Racing Bulls into performance in the senior team’s machinery.

Meanwhile, Tsunoda would have to jump back into an F1 race weekend with virtually no preparation.

And all of it is happening at Zandvoort — the same circuit where Lawson’s Formula 1 story began.

One injury could therefore completely rewrite the Red Bull driver picture before the lights even go out at the Dutch Grand Prix.