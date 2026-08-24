Toto Wolff has defended Mercedes’ controversial decision to order George Russell to surrender second place to Kimi Antonelli at the Dutch GP, insisting the call was made to protect the team’s championship ambitions.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has dismissed suggestions that the team made a difficult or unfair call when George Russell was ordered to let championship leader Kimi Antonelli pass during the closing stages of the Dutch Grand Prix.

The decision came with just seven laps remaining after Antonelli made a late pit stop for fresh soft tyres during a Virtual Safety Car. The Italian emerged behind Russell, who had stayed out, creating a potentially explosive Mercedes-versus-Mercedes battle at Zandvoort.

Mercedes quickly instructed George Russell to move aside.

George Russell ultimately finished third behind Kimi Antonelli and race winner Lando Norris, but the decision put his podium at risk as Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc closed rapidly on fresher tyres.

Why Mercedes Ordered Russell to Move Over

Toto Wolff said the Dutch GP decision was straightforward for Mercedes.

The team had established before the race that its drivers would not waste time fighting each other when operating on different tyre strategies. Antonelli had been ahead of Russell before the Virtual Safety Car and had taken the strategic gamble of pitting for fresh rubber.

Mercedes therefore decided that the logical outcome was to restore the original running order.

“This is how we are operating,” Wolff explained, arguing that the priority was maximizing Mercedes’ points rather than protecting either driver’s individual feelings.

The Mercedes boss also rejected the idea that championship standings influenced the call.

“It plays no role who is ahead in the championship or not,” Wolff said, stressing that the objective was to secure the strongest possible result for the team.

Russell Risked Losing His Podium

The order was not without danger.

George Russell initially questioned whether Kimi Antonelli genuinely had enough pace to chase Norris, and allowing his teammate through meant exposing himself to the charging Ferraris.

The Briton then had to produce an outstanding defensive drive to keep Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc behind him.

Russell admitted that he could potentially have kept Kimi Antonelli behind, but believed doing so carried the risk of turning a double podium into a much worse result.

“We’ve always said as a team, when we’re on different strategies, we’re never going to fight,” Russell said.

He also acknowledged that Kimi Antonelli deserved second place at the Dutch GP because the Italian had been ahead before the strategy split.

“I think P3 was a fair result for me,” Russell added.

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Antonelli Admits Strategy Put Russell at Risk

Kimi Antonelli was equally candid.

The 19-year-old thanked Russell for following the team instruction but admitted that his strategy may have unnecessarily exposed his teammate to Ferrari pressure.

Antonelli initially took the lead after a restart but struggled once Mercedes switched him onto hard tires. Norris eventually hunted him down and reclaimed the lead before going on to win the race.

When the Virtual Safety Car came out, Mercedes gave Antonelli another chance on fresh tires.

Antonelli acknowledged that staying out might have been safer.

“I feel we put George at risk,” the championship leader said, while still describing the eventual result as strong team execution.

Mercedes’ Championship Gamble Pays Off

Despite the controversy, Mercedes achieved its primary objective.

Antonelli finished second and Russell third, allowing the team to score heavily while keeping Ferrari behind. Antonelli’s championship lead over Russell consequently increased to 59 points.

Wolff argued that Mercedes could not afford emotional decision-making with both championships at stake.

“There’s 2,500 people who work for championships,” he said, emphasizing that Formula 1 success requires decisions that prioritize the entire organization.

The Dutch GP also exposed a weakness Mercedes will need to solve. Wolff admitted the team had expected to have winning pace but lost performance when it switched to the hard tyre.

Mercedes now heads to Monza knowing that McLaren currently has the advantage on race pace, while Ferrari will be eager to capitalize on any further strategic mistakes.

For Russell, the Dutch GP may have cost him another opportunity to close the championship gap. For Antonelli, it was another crucial points haul.

And for Mercedes, the message is clear: when the championship is on the line, team orders come first.