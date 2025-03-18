Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Auto

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall

Published on

Despite growing concerns over climate change and the push for energy-efficient transportation, SUV sales continue to surge worldwide. According to GlobalData, 54% of all cars sold in 2024 were SUVs, marking a steady increase over the past few years. This trend raises critical questions about consumer behaviour, industry incentives, and the environmental consequences of larger, less fuel-efficient vehicles.

The Unexpected Popularity of SUVs

Many experts have predicted a global shift toward smaller, energy-efficient electric vehicles (EVs) due to rising fuel costs and environmental concerns. However, SUVs now dominate the market, outpacing standard-sized EVs in major regions such as Europe, China, and the U.S.. In fact, SUV sales have grown even as overall car sales remain stable, suggesting a deliberate shift in consumer preference.

According to a BBC report, the momentum was thought to be with smaller, energy-efficient electric vehicles. However, the sales of standard-sized electric vehicles (EVs) have actually decreased in major markets such as Japan and Germany, and their sales growth has slowed in India.

SUV Sales - India

SUV Sales – India, China and U.S. ( BBC Report)

What’s Driving SUV Sales?

Several factors contribute to the continued popularity of SUVs:

Consumer Preferences: Buyers are drawn to SUVs due to their spacious interiors, high seating position, and perceived safety. Many consumers feel more secure in a larger vehicle, even if it comes at the cost of higher fuel consumption.

Marketing Strategies: The automobile industry has aggressively marketed SUVs as the ideal family and adventure vehicle. Manufacturers have positioned SUVs as both luxurious and practical, making them an attractive choice for a broad range of consumers. Dudley Curtis from the European Transport Safety Council says, “It is the industry that has driven the demand through huge marketing and advertising campaigns in recent years. SUVs offered the industry a simple way of charging more for a vehicle that does the same thing as others.”

Higher Profit Margins for Manufacturers: Automakers favour SUVs because they yield higher profit margins. Despite being costlier to produce, SUVs allow manufacturers to charge significantly more per unit, making them a more lucrative investment compared to smaller, fuel-efficient vehicles.

Growing Affluence in Emerging Markets: In countries like China, India, and Brazil, rising incomes have fueled SUV sales. GlobalData reported that in 2024, China saw 11.6 million SUV sales, making it the world’s largest market, followed by the U.S., India, and Germany.

India’s automotive industry records growing demand for SUVs

The Environmental Cost of SUVs

The rapid growth of SUVs presents significant environmental challenges. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), SUVs accounted for more than a quarter of the global oil demand increase between 2022 and 2023. Additionally, if SUVs were classified as a nation, their collective carbon emissions would rank fifth globally, surpassing entire countries like Japan.

Some key environmental concerns include:

Higher Fuel Consumption: SUVs consume 20% more fuel than medium-sized cars, largely due to their heavier weight. This increases both carbon emissions and oil dependency.

Increased Resource Extraction: Even electric SUVs require larger batteries, increasing the demand for critical minerals like lithium and cobalt. This contributes to environmental degradation in mining regions.

Urban Congestion and Safety Concerns: Cities are struggling to accommodate larger vehicles on roads and in parking spaces. Additionally, pedestrian safety advocates argue that SUVs pose a higher risk of accidents.

Due to the robust growth in SUV sales, the IEA says oil consumption of these vehicles has increased by 600,000 barrels per day globally between 2022 and 2023, accounting for more than a quarter of the total annual rise in global oil demand.

Are Electric SUVs the Solution?

Automakers argue that electric SUVs are helping offset emissions, with GlobalData reporting that over 20% of SUVs sold in 2023 were fully electric, up from just 2% in 2018. However, critics point out that even electric SUVs require more energy and materials to produce than smaller EVs. Additionally, plug-in hybrid SUVs—marketed as an environmentally friendly alternative—are often driven in fuel mode, reducing their emissions benefits.

A Setback for Green Transportation?

The continued dominance of SUVs highlights a disconnect between climate goals and consumer behaviour. While electric SUVs offer some hope for lower emissions, the overall trend toward larger, heavier vehicles undermines the progress of green transportation.  The battle between environmental responsibility and consumer preference will continue as governments push for more stringent emissions regulations.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle
By March 11, 2025
Babak Anvari on Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel

Babak Anvari Teases New ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel: “You’re Going to Get Something Amazing”
By March 17, 2025
Sam Rockwell’s ‘White Lotus Season 3’ Monologue Stuns Viewers in a Wild Episode

Sam Rockwell’s ‘White Lotus Season 3’ Monologue Stuns Viewers in a Wild Episode
By March 17, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
AnyMind Group Launches Asia E-Commerce Landscape Report

AnyMind Group Launches Asia E-Commerce Landscape Report
By March 17, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...