James Gray’s ‘Paper Tiger’ Joins Cannes Competition as Neon Secures Rights

Acclaimed filmmaker James Gray is officially returning to the global spotlight as his latest film, Paper Tiger, joins the prestigious Palme d’Or competition at the Cannes Film Festival. The announcement comes after weeks of speculation and marks one of the most anticipated late additions to this year’s lineup.

Adding further momentum, indie powerhouse Neon has acquired North American distribution rights, reinforcing its strong presence at Cannes and its reputation for backing award-winning cinema.

Star-Studded Cast Elevates Anticipation

Paper Tiger features a high-profile cast including Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, and Miles Teller. The new film notably reunites Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, who previously starred together in Marriage Story, earning critical acclaim and Academy Award nominations.

The casting has significantly heightened expectations, positioning the film as a strong contender in an already competitive field.

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A Gritty Crime Story With Emotional Depth

Set against a backdrop of ambition and danger, Paper Tiger follows two brothers pursuing the American dream, only to become entangled in a perilous web of crime and corruption. As their journey unfolds, they face escalating threats from organized crime, testing family loyalty and pushing their relationship toward betrayal.

The narrative promises a blend of emotional intensity and gritty realism, hallmarks of James Gray’s filmmaking style.

James Gray’s Longstanding Cannes Legacy

Gray is no stranger to Cannes, having previously showcased multiple films at the festival, including The Immigrant and Ad Astra. His consistent presence at the Croisette has cemented his reputation as a filmmaker deeply respected by international audiences and critics alike.

His return to competition underscores both his enduring creative vision and Cannes’ continued support for auteur-driven cinema.

Neon Strengthens Its Cannes Dominance

With the acquisition of Paper Tiger, Neon further solidifies its influence at Cannes. The distributor is already associated with multiple Palme d’Or contenders this year, continuing a remarkable streak of backing award-winning films.

Neon’s track record—having supported several recent Palme d’Or winners—adds another layer of intrigue to Paper Tiger’s chances in the competition.

A Competitive Year at Cannes

This year’s Cannes lineup is shaping up to be highly competitive, with Gray among a select group of American filmmakers in contention. The late addition of Paper Tiger reflects the festival’s dynamic selection process and its willingness to include standout projects even after the initial announcement.

Industry observers will be closely watching how the film performs both critically and commercially following its world premiere.

As Paper Tiger prepares for its debut, attention will shift to audience and critic reactions at Cannes. With a compelling storyline, a celebrated director, and a star-driven cast, the film is poised to make a significant impact.

Its journey from festival premiere to wider release will likely shape its awards-season trajectory, especially with Neon guiding its distribution strategy.