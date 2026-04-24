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BMW F 450 GS Launched in India: Price, Specs and Key Features

4.7 Lakhs Motorrad BMW F 450 GS Launched in India Price, Specs and Key Features

Motorcycles

BMW F 450 GS Launched in India: Price, Specs and Key Features

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BMW Motorrad has officially launched the much-anticipated BMW F 450 GS in India, marking a significant entry into the mid-capacity adventure touring segment. Priced from ₹4.70 lakh ($4900) (ex-showroom), the new model replaces the discontinued G 310 GS and becomes the most accessible motorcycle in BMW’s iconic GS lineup.

Bookings are now open, with deliveries expected to begin in June 2026.

A New Entry Point Into the GS Lineup

The F 450 GS represents a strategic move by BMW to strengthen its presence in India’s growing adventure motorcycle market. Manufactured locally by TVS Motor Company at its Hosur facility, the bike combines global engineering with localized production to keep pricing competitive.

With this launch, BMW aims to appeal to both new riders and experienced tourers seeking a versatile, feature-rich machine without stepping into higher price brackets.

BMW F 450 GS India Launch on April 23 Specs, Features, Price & What to Expect BMW Motorrad

BMW F 450 GS India Launch 

Engine and Performance: Twin-Cylinder Advantage

At the heart of the BMW F 450 GS is a 420cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 48hp and 43Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This configuration gives it a clear edge in refinement over many single-cylinder rivals.

The motorcycle also introduces advanced rider aids such as Shift Assistant Pro (available from the Exclusive variant), allowing clutchless upshifts and downshifts. This enhances both performance and touring comfort, especially on long-distance rides.v

Features and Technology

BMW has equipped the F 450 GS with a comprehensive feature set aimed at modern riders. Highlights include:

  • 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity
  • All-LED lighting system
  • Heated grips and adjustable levers
  • Multiple riding modes, including Enduro and Enduro Pro
  • ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control for improved safety

The top-spec GS Trophy variant further adds sport suspension, a Rallye windshield, and BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch for smoother operation.

Variants Explained

The BMW F 450 GS is available in three variants:

Base Variant: Offers essential features like TFT display, traction control, ABS Pro, and LED lighting.
Exclusive Variant: Adds off-road enhancements such as hand guards, engine protection, and advanced riding modes.
GS Trophy Variant: The most premium trim, featuring upgraded suspension, unique styling, and enhanced touring capabilities.

Competition in the Segment

The BMW F 450 GS enters a highly competitive space, going head-to-head with models like the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, and Honda NX500.

While rivals largely rely on single-cylinder engines, BMW’s twin-cylinder setup offers smoother performance and better highway cruising ability, potentially giving it a unique edge in the segment.

Market Impact and Outlook

The launch of the F 450 GS reflects the rising demand for mid-capacity adventure bikes in India, driven by touring culture and improved road infrastructure. By combining premium branding, advanced technology, and competitive pricing, BMW is positioning the F 450 GS as a strong contender in this evolving market.

As deliveries begin in June, industry watchers will closely track how the motorcycle performs against established rivals, and whether it can replicate the global success of the GS brand in India.

  • 4.7 Lakhs Motorrad BMW F 450 GS Launched in India Price, Specs and Key Features
  • 4.7 Lakhs Motorrad BMW F 450 GS Launched in India Price, Specs and Key Features

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