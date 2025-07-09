Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Just days after historic floods overwhelmed southern Texas, a deadly wave of flash flooding struck southern New Mexico, claiming the lives of three people and leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The flooding hit the Ruidoso area Tuesday afternoon after torrential rain caused the Rio Ruidoso river to rise to an unprecedented 20 feet, shattering its previous high-water mark by five feet. Water levels surged nearly 19 feet in just 30 minutes, according to CBS, as floodwaters swept through neighbourhoods, prompting more than 85 swift water rescues.

Tragically, the floods claimed three lives: a man, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy, all of whom were swept away downstream. Emergency crews later confirmed that all victims had been found, and no additional individuals are missing or unaccounted for.



New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham responded swiftly, issuing an emergency declaration Tuesday night to secure federal aid. “We’re encouraged that additional federal resources are already on the way,” she stated. “We’ve watched Texas receive the federal resources they desperately needed, and Ruidoso deserves that same urgent response.”

Images and video from the scene showed the violent power of the floodwaters—entire homes were swept downstream, roads were submerged, and residents were stranded as emergency teams worked through the night. The National Guard and local rescue crews were already stationed in the area due to ongoing recovery efforts from last year’s devastating wildfires.

A Region Still Reeling from Wildfires

The same region devastated by Tuesday’s floods was left especially vulnerable due to burn scars and damaged soil from the South Fork and Salt wildfires that scorched the area in summer 2024. According to The Wall Street Journal, the fires destroyed an estimated 1,400 homes, leaving the landscape unable to absorb water and making it a prime target for flash floods.

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+

“The flash floods saturated an area reeling from wildfires last year,” said Danielle Silva of the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management. “It is a significant amount of water flowing throughout, some of it in new areas that didn’t flood last year.”

The back-to-back natural disasters, including the Texas Floods and now New Mexico, are reigniting conversations about climate change, climate resilience, land management, and the growing frequency of extreme weather events across the American Southwest. With wildfire seasons intensifying and rainfall patterns becoming more erratic, communities like Ruidoso are finding themselves repeatedly in harm’s way.

By Tuesday night, the floodwaters had begun to recede, allowing emergency crews to start clearing debris and inspecting homes for damage. But for families who lost loved ones and homes for the second summer in a row, recovery will take far longer.

As New Mexico turns to the federal government for relief, one thing is clear: in a region still scarred by fire, the floods have delivered another punishing blow.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Diddy Scores Partial Legal Victory as Judge Narrows Scope of Civil Sexual Assault Lawsuit April Lampros Sean Diddy Combs

Diddy Scores Partial Legal Victory as Judge Narrows Scope of Civil Sexual Assault Lawsuit
By July 10, 2025
Max Verstappen’s Camp Reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull Exit: “Nothing Will Change” Red Bull Racing F1

Max Verstappen’s Camp Reacts to Christian Horner’s Red Bull Exit: “Nothing Will Change”
By July 9, 2025
Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move Barbie Doll With Type 1 Diabetes Includes CGM, Insulin Pump Mattel Breakthrough 1D

Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move
By July 9, 2025
‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story Amazon Prime Video

‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf’ Teaser Unleashes Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch in High-Stakes CIA Origin Story
By July 8, 2025
Glen Powell Goes Full Action Hero in Edgar Wright’s Dystopian ‘The Running Man’ Remake Josh Brolin Stephen King

Glen Powell Goes Full Action Hero in Edgar Wright’s Dystopian ‘The Running Man’ Remake
By July 8, 2025
Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move Barbie Doll With Type 1 Diabetes Includes CGM, Insulin Pump Mattel Breakthrough 1D

Barbie Launches First-Ever Doll With Type 1 Diabetes in Major Inclusivity Move
By July 9, 2025
MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System

MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System
By July 8, 2025
WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India
By July 8, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System

NASA Spots Rare Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Racing Through Our Solar System
By July 9, 2025
MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System

MapmyIndia Mappls Integrates with India Post’s DIGIPIN to Deliver India’s First Digital Address System
By July 8, 2025
WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India

WTi Cabs Becomes Uber Black’s Largest Fleet Partner in India
By July 8, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
To Top
Loading...