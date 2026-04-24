D4vd Case: Serious Allegations and a Deepening Criminal Investigation

A high-profile criminal case involving rising music artist D4vd has taken a disturbing turn, with prosecutors alleging the discovery of significant amounts of child sexual abuse material on his phone. The claims were presented during a recent court hearing in Los Angeles, intensifying an already grave investigation.

The 21-year-old artist, born David Anthony Burke, has been charged with multiple serious offences, including murder, continuous sexual abuse of a minor, and unlawful mutilation of human remains. He has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody without bail as legal proceedings continue.

Timeline of the Case

The case centers around the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose disappearance in April 2025 sparked a months-long investigation. Her remains were later discovered in September 2025 in a vehicle linked to D4vd, following reports of a foul odor.

Authorities have stated that Celeste Rivas Hernandez was last seen at the suspect’s residence before her disappearance. An autopsy later confirmed that her death was a homicide caused by multiple penetrating injuries.

The Los Angeles Police Department, along with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, has since gathered extensive digital and forensic evidence, reportedly amounting to tens of terabytes of data.

Prosecutors Cite Digital Evidence

During a procedural hearing, Deputy District Attorney Beth Silverman stated that investigators had recovered a “substantial amount” of alleged illegal content with child sexual abuse of minors from D4vd’s phone. While specific details have not been publicly disclosed, the prosecution indicated that the evidence forms a significant part of their case.

District Attorney Nathan Hochman has suggested that the alleged motive behind the crime may be linked to preventing the victim from disclosing prior misconduct.

Legal Proceedings and Upcoming Hearings

The case is moving through the early stages of the legal process, with key hearings scheduled in the coming days. An evidence hearing is expected to examine the admissibility of collected materials, followed by a preliminary hearing that could determine whether the case proceeds to trial.

If convicted, the accused could face life imprisonment without parole, with prosecutors still considering whether to pursue the death penalty.

Public Reaction and Broader Implications

The case has drawn widespread attention, not only due to the severity of the allegations but also because of the accused’s public profile as a musician who rose to prominence through viral success on social media platforms.

Legal experts note that cases involving digital evidence and alleged abuse materials often require meticulous examination to ensure due process and accuracy. At the same time, the situation has reignited conversations around online safety, accountability, and the responsibilities of public figures.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s family has publicly expressed their grief and called for justice, remembering their daughter as a vibrant young individual with a love for music and family life. Their statement underscores the human toll behind the headlines.

As the investigation continues, authorities emphasize that the legal process must run its course, with all evidence carefully reviewed in court.