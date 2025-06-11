Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns

As the Oklahoma Lottery Commission eyes a high-tech overhaul, addiction experts urge lawmakers not to gamble with public health.

The Oklahoma Lottery Commission is preparing for a major digital transformation — one that could soon allow residents to get involved in online lottery, buy tickets and scratchers online. While still dependent on legislative approval, the push to modernize lottery services is sparking both excitement and concern across the state. iLottery deployment may be underway.

From Scratchers to Smartphones

In a recently released request for proposals, the Oklahoma Lottery Commission outlined plans to upgrade its digital user experience. Goals include enhancing loyalty programs, streamlining ticket-checking capabilities, and improving app usability in retail locations. But more significantly, the Commission appears to be laying the groundwork for an iLottery platform — a system that would allow lottery ticket purchases directly through smartphones and other devices.

iLottery: Convenience or Catastrophe?

While the Oklahoma Lottery Commission has not confirmed plans for full iLottery deployment (online lottery), the mere possibility has raised red flags for mental health professionals and addiction counsellors.

“More than 6% of Oklahomans have a gambling disorder,” said Wiley Harwell, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Association of Problem Gambling and Gaming. “One in four are at risk of developing one. That’s one of the highest prevalence rates in the country.”

Harwell argues that online lottery, especially without built-in protections, could fuel gambling addiction by making the activity more accessible and constant.

“Most people who gamble do more than just play the lottery,” he explained. “If you make it available 24/7 through an app, the risks increase significantly.”

Harwell isn’t against the digital shift, but he wants safeguards in place.

He emphasized the importance of integrating these resources into the app experience if the state moves forward with iLottery implementation.

What’s Next?

The Lottery Commission has yet to respond to requests for comment regarding the digital proposal for online lottery. Lawmakers would have to grant explicit authority before the iLottery model could launch in Oklahoma. However, the Commission’s early moves suggest the state is preparing for a future where playing the lottery is just a tap away.

As the line between gaming and gambling blurs in an increasingly digital world, Oklahoma faces a critical choice: modernise the lottery and risk expanding addiction, or find a way to balance both.