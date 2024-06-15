Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh has mandated that all tenders for projects approved for the 2023-24 fiscal year be issued by June 30, 2024. During a review meeting in Lucknow, Jaiveer Singh urged departmental officials and implementing agencies to expedite work, stressing the vital role UP tourism plays in the state’s economy and its alignment with the Chief Minister’s vision of a $1 trillion economy.

The Minister emphasised that projects must commence immediately after the Model Code of Conduct ends and warned that delays will result in penalties. He noted that timely and quality completion will not only boost tourism but also provide significant employment opportunities and economic benefits, a testament to your dedication and hard work.

Singh also highlighted the need for regular inspections and third-party assessments to ensure progress and quality. Additionally, he suggested enhancing the aesthetic appeal of public spaces with murals and paintings, especially in Ramleela Maidans.









The review included specific projects in Hardoi, Etah, Kushinagar, Pratapgarh, Rae Bareli, Ballia, Prayagraj, Kannauj, Gorakhpur, Shahjahanpur, Mainpuri, Balrampur, Varanasi, and multiple sites in Lucknow, many nearing completion.

Principal Secretary of UP Tourism and Culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram emphasised the importance of timely tender issuance and warned of strict actions against negligence.

Several key officials attended the meeting, including Ravi Ranjan, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation, and other senior figures from the Tourism Department and various implementing agencies.