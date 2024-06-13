UP Tourism Commits to Boosting Rural Economy and Tourism

Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has taken a step towards enhancing rural tourism and sustainable livelihoods by signing two Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) today at the UP Tourism Directorate in Lucknow. Present at the ceremony were Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Uttar Pradesh; Deepa Ranjan, Mission Director, UPSRLM; Eesha Priya, Special Secretary, Tourism; and other distinguished guests.

Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Uttar Pradesh, stated, “These MOUs are a testament to our commitment to elevating Uttar Pradesh’s tourism ecosystem, boosting local economies, and providing livelihoods.”









The first MOU, signed between the Directorate of Tourism, represented by Mukesh Kumar Meshram, and the State Rural Livelihood Mission (UPSRLM), represented by Deepa Ranjan, aims to promote tourism and develop infrastructure over five years. This includes identifying infrastructure gaps, mobilizing communities, organizing capacity-building programs, and promoting homestays.

Mukesh Kumar Meshram remarked, “Our collaboration is a significant step toward sustainable tourism and community empowerment, enhancing facilities and infrastructure for an authentic village experience.”

Deepa Ranjan, Mission Director, UPSRLM, added, “This partnership will empower rural communities by integrating them into the tourism value chain, creating new economic growth opportunities.”

Under this MOU, the Directorate of Tourism will also focus on social media management, content creation, and familiarization trips. At the same time, UPSRLM will support village cleanliness, promote tourism through social media, and maintain tourism infrastructure.

Eesha Priya, Special Secretary, Tourism, concluded, “Developing a comprehensive tourism strategy that benefits all stakeholders is crucial for the holistic growth of our state.”

The second MOU, between UPSRLM and Manyawar Kanshiram Institute of Tourism Management, aims to develop a sustainable model for food service enterprises in the state. UPSRLM will develop these models with technical support from the Institute.

These strategic initiatives will transform UP’s tourism landscape, benefiting tourists and local communities. With 229 villages already identified for tourism development, these efforts aim to uplift rural communities through skill development and promoting local art, craft, culture, and cuisine. Through these MOUs, UP Tourism aims to create a vibrant tourism ecosystem that offers authentic rural experiences while empowering local communities.