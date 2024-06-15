NHAI Unveils New Corporate Identity for National Highways Infra Trust

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a new corporate identity for its infrastructure investment trust, National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT). The new logo, symbolizing agility and progress, was unveiled by NHAI Chairman Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav at NHAI Headquarters. This marks a significant milestone in NHIT’s journey, reflecting its core values of accountability, agility, continuous learning, excellence, integrity, and collaboration.

NHIT, established in October 2020 under SEBI’s regulations, plays a crucial role in the Government of India’s National Monetization Pipeline (NMP). With three rounds of monetization completed, NHIT has realized a total value of Rs. 26,125 crores. It now boasts 190 investors and over 12,000 retail bondholders, managing a portfolio of fifteen toll roads spanning approximately 1,525 kilometres across nine states, including Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, and West Bengal.









Initially issued at Rs. 101 per unit in November 2021 and listed on both BSE and NSE, NHIT’s Net Asset Value (NAV) stood at Rs. 124.75 per unit as of March 31, 2024. For the fiscal year 2024-25, NHAI plans to monetize projects worth Rs. 15,000 – 20,000 crore through NHIT.

The new corporate identity is expected to strengthen NHIT’s presence in the investment trust sector and enhance its role in financing the development of the national highway network.