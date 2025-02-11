Ye’s Super Bowl Ad Directs Fans to Website Selling Swastika T-Shirts, Sparking Outrage

In a move that has ignited widespread controversy, Kanye West ‘Ye’ has yet again utilized a Super Bowl commercial to direct viewers to his website Yeezy.com, which is currently selling T-shirts emblazoned with a swastika—the notorious symbol of Nazi Germany and a modern emblem for far-right extremists.

The Controversial Merchandise

The front page of yeezy.com prominently features white T-shirts with a black swastika on the front, labelled “HH-01,” and priced at $20. The site offers no accompanying text or explanation for the design. The acronym “HH” is widely recognized as code for “Heil Hitler,” further intensifying the backlash.

The Super Bowl Advertisement

The Super Bowl ad, reportedly aired in Los Angeles, depicts Ye in a dentist’s chair, seemingly undergoing treatment. In the ad, he states: “So what’s up, guys? I spent, like, all the money for the commercial on these new teeth. So, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone. Um, um, um, go to yeezy.com.” Notably, the advertisement does not mention the controversial T-shirts.

Public and Organizational Responses

Milo Yiannopoulos, a spokesperson for Ye, responded to inquiries by stating, “Ye is an intergenerational artist and icon who continues to redefine the limits of creativity and free expression. He has deactivated his X account for the time being.” However, Milo Yiannopoulos did not address specific questions regarding the Yeezy.com T-shirts.

Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization dedicated to combating anti-Jewish bigotry and discrimination, condemned the merchandise, stating: “The swastika was adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instil fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy. If that wasn’t enough, the T-shirt is labelled on Kanye’s website as ‘HH-01,’ which is code for ‘Heil Hitler.’”

Ye’s Social Media Activity

Concurrently, Ye’s X (formerly Twitter) account, which boasted 33 million followers, has been deactivated. Before its deactivation, Kanye West had been posting a series of highly offensive antisemitic messages. In a message posted Sunday, Kanye West stated: “I’m logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding bound.”

Contradictory Statements

Interestingly, before the T-shirts appeared on his website, Kanye West ‘Ye’ had asserted on X that he would never sell merchandise featuring a swastika. He wrote: “I would never sell a swastika tee because people could be physically harmed wearing it … I love my fans and supporters.”

Backlash

This incident adds to a series of actions by Kanye West ‘Ye’ that have been widely criticized as antisemitic. In 2022, he was locked out of his Twitter account due to similar remarks. The recent developments have prompted renewed discussions about the responsibilities of public figures and the impact of hate symbols in society.