GELO and Lil Wayne Drop Explosive ‘Tweaker’ Remix—Stream It Now

Rising rapper GELO has teamed up with hip-hop legend Lil Wayne for the highly anticipated remix of his hit single Tweaker. The track, which took off earlier this year after gaining traction on social media, now gets a major boost with Weezy’s signature lyrical prowess.

GELO’s Rapid Rise in Hip-Hop

GELO, known off the court as LiAngelo Ball, first made waves as a professional basketball player in the NBA G-League. However, his transition into music has been nothing short of remarkable. After previewing Tweaker on streamer N3on’s platform in December 2024, the track officially premiered on WorldStarHipHop, quickly climbing the charts.

The original version of Tweaker debuted at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has remained in the top 50 for over a month. Following this breakout success, GELO secured a major record deal with Def Jam and dropped an official music video featuring his brothers, NBA stars Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball.

Lil Wayne Joins the Remix

Bringing Lil Wayne, Gelo has put out a game-changing move. In a recent interview with Billboard, GELO revealed how the collaboration came to be: “I didn’t connect with him until my managers showed me his song. I hit him up on the Gram like, ‘Your verse is hard as hell. That’s what we were missing on our s**t!’ That’s like hooping with [Michael] Jordan. He’s back on that Dedication type of sound. That boy was flowing.”

Weezy’s presence on the remix adds a gritty and high-energy element reminiscent of his classic mixtape era. The track showcases his rapid-fire wordplay and effortless ability to elevate any beat.

Major Moves for Both Artists

GELO and Lil Wayne are making major career moves with the Tweaker remix. GELO is set to perform at Rolling Loud California next month, further solidifying his place in the hip-hop scene. Meanwhile, Lil Wayne made headlines with a surprise Cetaphil ad on February 6, announcing that Tha Carter VI will drop on June 6.

Adding to his ongoing success, Wayne’s 2011 hit She Will (featuring Drake) recently surged to No. 1 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50, marking his first chart-topper on the platform.

Stream the ‘Tweaker’ Remix Now

With GELO’s momentum in the music industry and Lil Wayne’s undeniable impact, the Tweaker remix is poised to be a hit. Fans can stream the track now on all major platforms and expect even bigger things from both artists in the near future.