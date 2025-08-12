Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kanye West Brings Back YEEZY.com With $20 YEEZY SLPR in Dramatic Brand Shift

Kanye West Brings Back YEEZY.com With $20 YEEZY SLPR in Dramatic Brand Shift

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West Brings Back YEEZY.com With $20 YEEZY SLPR in Dramatic Brand Shift

Sound Plunge
Published on

Kanye West has reactivated YEEZY.com, breaking months of silence with a surprising move: the release of the YEEZY SLPR, priced at just $20. Available in black, white, and grey, the new slide departs sharply from YEEZY’s history of high-priced, hype-driven footwear.

The stripped-back YEEZY SLPR is constructed from a single piece of EVA foam, free of logos and adorned only with a small circular cutout on the outsole. Minimalist in design yet instantly recognizable to sneaker fans, it’s positioned as a functional, everyday piece rather than a luxury collector’s item.

From Premium to Accessible

For years, YEEZY thrived on exclusivity, limited drops, and resale prices that often soared into triple or quadruple digits. The SLPR’s $20 price tag marks a significant break from that formula, hinting at a more accessible direction for the brand. This affordability could also disrupt the secondary market that once defined YEEZY’s presence in sneaker culture.



The launch is notable not just for its product, but for its timing. The YEEZY store recently went dark after Shopify removed it for selling T-shirts featuring swastika imagery—a decision prompted by public backlash and condemnation from advocacy groups like the Anti-Defamation League. The incident followed a string of controversial remarks from West, which had already cost him partnerships with adidas, talent agencies, and other major collaborators.

A Relaunch Amid Controversy

When YEEZY.com reappeared, the catalog had been dramatically reduced. Gone were the expansive and high-priced collections; in their place was a slimmed-down offering at historically low prices—no item listed above $100. For a brand once synonymous with exclusivity, this is a radical pivot.

The YEEZY SLPR’s muted colorways and foam construction suggest a renewed focus on utility over flash, comfort over hype. The wide strap provides a snug fit, while the contoured footbed aims for all-day wearability.

YEEZY.com New Kanye West Merch

YEEZY.com New Kanye West Merch

Independent Direction

Since ending his adidas partnership, West has been steering YEEZY independently. The SLPR’s release could be a litmus test for how the brand performs without corporate backing. It also hints at West’s willingness to upend expectations—not just by lowering prices, but by introducing a design that blends in rather than shouts for attention.

Kanye West ‘Ye’ Calls Out Adidas & Jerry Lorenzo: “It’s Yeezy Over Everything”

Whether this signals a full-scale rebrand or simply a strategic one-off, the move has reignited discussion about YEEZY’s future. The combination of affordability, simplicity, and direct-to-consumer availability could open the door to a broader audience than ever before.

For now, the $20 YEEZY SLPR stands as both a departure from and a reminder of Kanye West’s unpredictable creative vision—a shoe that, much like its designer, refuses to follow the expected path.


Related Topics:, , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight
By August 12, 2025
UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Faces Political Pitfall: Dana White’s Trump Connection

UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Faces Political Pitfall: Dana White’s Trump Connection
By August 12, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Announce Engagement After Nine-Year Romance

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez Announce Engagement After Nine-Year Romance
By August 12, 2025
UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Faces Political Pitfall: Dana White’s Trump Connection

UFC’s $7.7B Paramount Deal Faces Political Pitfall: Dana White’s Trump Connection
By August 12, 2025
Kanye West Brings Back YEEZY.com With $20 YEEZY SLPR in Dramatic Brand Shift

Kanye West Brings Back YEEZY.com With $20 YEEZY SLPR in Dramatic Brand Shift
By August 12, 2025
Alien Prequel Alien: Earth Drops Aug. 12—And You Can Stream It for Free

Alien Prequel Alien: Earth Drops Aug. 12—And You Can Stream It for Free
By August 12, 2025
Sixfold Surge in Cyberattacks and $1B in Losses Put Global Semiconductor Industry on High Alert CloudSEK Report

Sixfold Surge in Cyberattacks and $1B in Losses Put Global Semiconductor Industry on High Alert
By August 12, 2025
Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands

Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands
By August 12, 2025
Sportz Interactive Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth and GenAI Innovation

Sportz Interactive Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Global Growth and GenAI Innovation
By August 11, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight

Perseid Meteor Shower 2025: Peak Viewing Tips for Aug. 12–13 Despite Bright Moonlight
By August 12, 2025
Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands

Avalanche and Quboid Join Forces to Launch Blockchain-Based Loyalty Programs for Brands
By August 12, 2025
SSSniperWolf Clowns Drake After He Admits She Left Him on Read Adin Ross

SSSniperWolf Clowns Drake After He Admits She Left Him on Read
By August 11, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Amazon MGM

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You” Elon Musk Donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Files

News

Elmo Breaks Silence After Antisemitic Hack on X: “Elmo Loves You”
To Top
Loading...