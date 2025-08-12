Kanye West Brings Back YEEZY.com With $20 YEEZY SLPR in Dramatic Brand Shift

Kanye West has reactivated YEEZY.com, breaking months of silence with a surprising move: the release of the YEEZY SLPR, priced at just $20. Available in black, white, and grey, the new slide departs sharply from YEEZY’s history of high-priced, hype-driven footwear.

The stripped-back YEEZY SLPR is constructed from a single piece of EVA foam, free of logos and adorned only with a small circular cutout on the outsole. Minimalist in design yet instantly recognizable to sneaker fans, it’s positioned as a functional, everyday piece rather than a luxury collector’s item.

From Premium to Accessible

For years, YEEZY thrived on exclusivity, limited drops, and resale prices that often soared into triple or quadruple digits. The SLPR’s $20 price tag marks a significant break from that formula, hinting at a more accessible direction for the brand. This affordability could also disrupt the secondary market that once defined YEEZY’s presence in sneaker culture.







The launch is notable not just for its product, but for its timing. The YEEZY store recently went dark after Shopify removed it for selling T-shirts featuring swastika imagery—a decision prompted by public backlash and condemnation from advocacy groups like the Anti-Defamation League. The incident followed a string of controversial remarks from West, which had already cost him partnerships with adidas, talent agencies, and other major collaborators.

A Relaunch Amid Controversy

When YEEZY.com reappeared, the catalog had been dramatically reduced. Gone were the expansive and high-priced collections; in their place was a slimmed-down offering at historically low prices—no item listed above $100. For a brand once synonymous with exclusivity, this is a radical pivot.

The YEEZY SLPR’s muted colorways and foam construction suggest a renewed focus on utility over flash, comfort over hype. The wide strap provides a snug fit, while the contoured footbed aims for all-day wearability.

Independent Direction

Since ending his adidas partnership, West has been steering YEEZY independently. The SLPR’s release could be a litmus test for how the brand performs without corporate backing. It also hints at West’s willingness to upend expectations—not just by lowering prices, but by introducing a design that blends in rather than shouts for attention.

Whether this signals a full-scale rebrand or simply a strategic one-off, the move has reignited discussion about YEEZY’s future. The combination of affordability, simplicity, and direct-to-consumer availability could open the door to a broader audience than ever before.

For now, the $20 YEEZY SLPR stands as both a departure from and a reminder of Kanye West’s unpredictable creative vision—a shoe that, much like its designer, refuses to follow the expected path.