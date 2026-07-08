Nintendo to shut down Mario Kart Tour as mobile gaming strategy enters a new phase

Nintendo has confirmed it will shut down Mario Kart Tour, bringing an end to one of its longest-running smartphone games and signalling another major shift in the company’s mobile gaming strategy.

The mobile racing title, which launched globally in September 2019 for iOS and Android devices, will officially cease operations on September 29, ending seven years of service. Unlike some of Nintendo’s previous mobile games, Mario Kart Tour will not receive an offline replacement version after its servers are switched off.

The announcement marks the latest chapter in Nintendo’s evolving approach to smartphone gaming, where the company appears increasingly focused on smaller, lower-maintenance mobile experiences rather than free-to-play live-service games.

Mario Kart Tour reaches the finish line

Nintendo announced that in-game services for Mario Kart Tour will end at 11 p.m. Pacific Time on September 29. The company has already stopped selling Rubies, the game’s premium in-app currency, while automatic renewals for the Gold Pass subscription have also been discontinued.

Players with active Gold Pass memberships will continue enjoying premium benefits free of charge until the game closes. Beginning August 4, Nintendo will also extend those subscription benefits to all remaining players for the final weeks of service.

“We sincerely thank the many players who have loved and supported the game since service began,” Nintendo said in a statement announcing the shutdown.

No offline version planned

One of the biggest disappointments for longtime fans is Nintendo’s confirmation that no offline edition of Mario Kart Tour is currently planned. That decision differs from Nintendo’s handling of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, which received a standalone paid version after its online service ended.

As a result, several race tracks and seasonal content created exclusively for Mario Kart Tour are expected to disappear permanently once the servers go offline.

Industry analysts believe Nintendo may see little commercial incentive to preserve the title, particularly with the growing importance of newer Mario Kart experiences on its latest console hardware.

A successful but controversial mobile racer

Mario Kart Tour represented one of Nintendo’s biggest mobile launches during its push into smartphone gaming.

Initially, the game relied heavily on gacha-style mechanics, where players spent premium currency for randomized characters, karts, and gliders. The monetization model drew criticism from players and consumer advocates.

In 2022, Nintendo overhauled the game by replacing random draws with a more traditional in-game shop, allowing players to purchase specific items directly.

The title also introduced numerous original race courses, many of which were later adapted for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe through its Booster Course Pass expansion.

Market research firms estimated the game generated hundreds of millions of dollars during its lifetime, though it never matched the long-term revenue of Nintendo’s most successful mobile title, Fire Emblem Heroes.

Nintendo’s mobile strategy is changing

The closure of Mario Kart Tour adds another major title to Nintendo’s growing list of discontinued mobile games, including Miitomo, Dr. Mario World, Dragalia Lost and Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.

However, Nintendo has not abandoned smartphones entirely.

Several mobile projects remain active, including Fire Emblem Heroes, Pikmin Bloom and Super Mario Run.

The company has also recently experimented with simpler applications that require significantly less long-term support, including puzzle and photography-based apps.

Gaming analysts say these releases suggest Nintendo is moving away from expensive live-service games that require constant updates and seasonal content.

Instead, the company appears to be treating mobile platforms as an extension of its broader entertainment ecosystem rather than a standalone revenue engine.

Focus shifts toward console gaming

The timing of Mario Kart Tour’s shutdown also coincides with Nintendo’s increasing emphasis on its newest console generation.

Industry observers believe Nintendo is prioritising flagship console releases and subscription services while reducing investment in mobile games that require continuous maintenance.

Although Nintendo has not announced plans for the Mario Kart franchise beyond its console lineup, the company continues to position the series as one of its strongest global brands.

For millions of players who spent years collecting characters, competing in weekly tours and unlocking exclusive tracks, September will mark the end of an era that helped define Nintendo’s mobile gaming ambitions.