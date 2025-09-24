Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair

Robert De Niro, never shy about voicing his disdain for Donald Trump, joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night for a biting parody that mocked FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and the broader MAGA assault on free speech.

The sketch came during Kimmel’s much-anticipated return after his controversial suspension by ABC, which had temporarily pulled the show following backlash over his remarks on the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Robert De Niro, channelling his iconic mobster roles, appeared as the FCC’s new “chairman,” appointed by “Sir Trump” and armed with a mix of intimidation and dark humour.







A Parody With Bite

In the skit, De Niro’s tough-talking character sparred with Kimmel over censorship. When Jimmy Kimmel accused the FCC of mob tactics, Robert De Niro fired back: “What the f— did you just say to me? I am the f—ing FCC. I can f—ing say whatever the f— I want. You? No.”

The parody poked fun at the notion of government overreach, as Robert De Niro’s character declared that free speech now came with a price tag. “Speech—it ain’t free no more. We’re charging by the word now,” he said, explaining that praising Trump’s hair or makeup would cost nothing, but a fat joke about the former president on “the Epstein jet” could cost “a couple of fingers, maybe a tooth.”

Sharp Satire, Real Stakes

The sketch drew laughs, but the underlying message was deadly serious. Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and ongoing affiliate blackouts—about 20% of ABC stations are still refusing to air his show—have turned the late-night program into a flashpoint in the national free speech debate.

By recruiting Robert De Niro, one of Hollywood’s most politically outspoken actors, Jimmy Kimmel underscored that his fight is about more than late-night jokes. The parody leaned into mobster tropes to emphasise how political pressure is threatening media independence. De Niro’s faux FCC boss even warned Kimmel with a sinister closing line: “Just make sure you pick the right words. Capiche?”

Trump, Free Speech, and the Culture Clash

The sketch ended with a wink to Donald Trump himself. Robert De Niro’s character picked up a call from “the president,” greeting him with “Hi, handsome,” before signing off with a classic mob warning: “I’ll be watching you, Kimmel. Maybe not on ABC—that’s up to you.”

The parody capped an emotional week for Kimmel, who has doubled down on his defiance. By mixing sharp political satire with Hollywood star power, Jimmy Kimmel Live! transformed a suspension scandal into a rallying cry for free speech on television.