Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair

Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair

News

Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair

Screen Plunge
Published on

Robert De Niro, never shy about voicing his disdain for Donald Trump, joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night for a biting parody that mocked FCC Chairman Brendan Carr and the broader MAGA assault on free speech.

The sketch came during Kimmel’s much-anticipated return after his controversial suspension by ABC, which had temporarily pulled the show following backlash over his remarks on the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Robert De Niro, channelling his iconic mobster roles, appeared as the FCC’s new “chairman,” appointed by “Sir Trump” and armed with a mix of intimidation and dark humour.



A Parody With Bite

In the skit, De Niro’s tough-talking character sparred with Kimmel over censorship. When Jimmy Kimmel accused the FCC of mob tactics, Robert De Niro fired back: “What the f— did you just say to me? I am the f—ing FCC. I can f—ing say whatever the f— I want. You? No.”

The parody poked fun at the notion of government overreach, as Robert De Niro’s character declared that free speech now came with a price tag. “Speech—it ain’t free no more. We’re charging by the word now,” he said, explaining that praising Trump’s hair or makeup would cost nothing, but a fat joke about the former president on “the Epstein jet” could cost “a couple of fingers, maybe a tooth.”

Robert De Niro in a FCC Chairman Parody on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Robert De Niro’s FCC Chairman Parody on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Sharp Satire, Real Stakes

The sketch drew laughs, but the underlying message was deadly serious.  Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension and ongoing affiliate blackouts—about 20% of ABC stations are still refusing to air his show—have turned the late-night program into a flashpoint in the national free speech debate.

By recruiting Robert De Niro, one of Hollywood’s most politically outspoken actors, Jimmy Kimmel underscored that his fight is about more than late-night jokes. The parody leaned into mobster tropes to emphasise how political pressure is threatening media independence. De Niro’s faux FCC boss even warned Kimmel with a sinister closing line: “Just make sure you pick the right words. Capiche?”

Trump, Free Speech, and the Culture Clash

The sketch ended with a wink to Donald Trump himself. Robert De Niro’s character picked up a call from “the president,” greeting him with “Hi, handsome,” before signing off with a classic mob warning: “I’ll be watching you, Kimmel. Maybe not on ABC—that’s up to you.”

Colbert, Stewart, Fallon, and Obama Defend Kimmel After Trump-Linked ABC Suspension Sparks Free Speech Debate

The parody capped an emotional week for Kimmel, who has doubled down on his defiance. By mixing sharp political satire with Hollywood star power, Jimmy Kimmel Live! transformed a suspension scandal into a rallying cry for free speech on television.

  • Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair
  • Robert De Niro in a FCC Chairman Parody on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
  • Robert De Niro Joins Jimmy Kimmel in Savage Parody of Trump’s “Mob Boss” FCC Chair
  • Robert De Niro in a FCC Chairman Parody on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: ‘Bomb the UN?’ Fox's Jesse Watters’ Shocking Rant is Stunning

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution

Million-Year-Old Skull in China Forces Scientists to Rewrite Human Evolution
By September 26, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers

Rihanna Welcomes Third Child with A$AP Rocky — Meet Baby Rocki Irish Mayers
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks

Tim Dillon Axed From Riyadh Comedy Festival Over Saudi ‘Slavery’ Remarks
By September 25, 2025
Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest

Apple Delays Jessica Chastain’s Thriller The Savant Amid Political Unrest
By September 25, 2025
Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda

Ben Stiller Brings Better-for-You Soda to Amazon With Stiller’s Soda
By September 25, 2025
Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack

Beroe Secures $34 Million to Build Complete Procurement Intelligence Stack
By September 25, 2025
Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut

Cadillac F1 Partners with Jim Beam in Multi-Year Spirits Deal Ahead of 2026 Debut
By September 23, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
NASA Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives

Scientists Debate Blowing Up Asteroid 2024 YR4 With Nuclear Explosives
By September 23, 2025
AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025

AMD Brings Back $40 Athlon 3000G With New Packaging and Cooler: Budget Zen CPU Lives On in 2025
By September 23, 2025
Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499

Meta and Oakley Launch Vanguard Smart Glasses for Athletes at $499
By September 18, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift

Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari: Decline or Transition? Inside F1’s Most Watched Career Shift
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream Episode 3

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Premieres New Songs With Yeat and Cash Cobain on Surreal Iceman Livestream
To Top
Loading...