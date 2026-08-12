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Albania’s ‘Flamingo Revolution’ Explodes, Probe in Jared Kushner-Linked Resort Land Deal Underway

Albania’s ‘Flamingo Revolution’ Explodes Probe in Jared Kushner-Linked Resort Land Deal Underway

News

Albania’s ‘Flamingo Revolution’ Explodes, Probe in Jared Kushner-Linked Resort Land Deal Underway

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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A growing political and environmental storm is engulfing Albania’s southern coast as prosecutors investigate the ownership history of land linked to a major resort development backed by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

The investigation into Albanian businessman Artur Shehu has added fresh fuel to months of protests in Zvërnec, where residents have challenged the proposed development and raised allegations over how the resort land was acquired. There is no allegation of wrongdoing against Kushner or the project’s other investors.

Prosecutors Probe Resort Land Deal

Albanian prosecutors are examining the history of property that was ultimately transferred to Artur Shehu before being acquired by a development group connected to Jared Kushner. Authorities are investigating allegations involving money laundering and international drug trafficking. Shehu has denied wrongdoing.

The development group reportedly paid approximately $120 million (€105 million) for the land earmarked for the proposed resort. The proceeds have now been frozen in a notary account while investigators examine the transaction.

Residents, meanwhile, claim portions of the property were improperly taken from local families before changing hands.

Those allegations have transformed what initially began as an environmental dispute into a much broader confrontation over land rights, corruption and political influence.

‘Flamingo Revolution’ Takes on Government

The protest movement has become known as the “Flamingo Revolution,” a reference to the wildlife and wetlands surrounding Zvërnec.

Environmental campaigners and residents oppose development near protected wetlands, beaches and important wildlife habitats. They argue that large-scale construction could threaten a fragile coastal ecosystem.

But the controversy has expanded beyond environmental concerns.

Demonstrators are now demanding greater transparency over Albania’s property system and questioning the government’s role in supporting major investment projects.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has backed the development, making the resort dispute increasingly political. For protesters, the investigation into the land deal has reinforced their argument that Albania’s development boom needs greater scrutiny.

Albania’s ‘Flamingo Revolution’

Albania’s ‘Flamingo Revolution’

Kushner Project Faces Growing Backlash

Jared Kushner’s involvement has brought international attention to a dispute that might otherwise have remained a local land and environmental controversy.

The proposed resort is part of a broader effort to attract high-value tourism investment to Albania’s coastline. Supporters argue that projects of this scale can generate jobs, tourism revenue and international investment.

Opponents fear the economic benefits could come at the expense of local communities and environmentally sensitive areas.

The latest investigation has intensified those concerns.

However, the allegations under examination by prosecutors remain allegations, and the investigation does not establish criminal wrongdoing by the individuals or companies involved.

Why the Investigation Matters

The Zvërnec dispute has become a test of Albania’s ability to balance foreign investment, environmental protection and property rights.

For residents, the question goes far beyond one resort. They say the controversy illustrates longstanding concerns about land ownership and the treatment of communities when major development projects are proposed.

The “Flamingo Revolution” is therefore evolving from an environmental campaign into a wider demand for accountability.

With prosecutors now examining the disputed land’s ownership history and millions of dollars frozen pending the investigation, pressure on the Albanian government is likely to intensify.

For Jared Kushner’s resort plans, the controversy represents another significant hurdle even as there remains no accusation of wrongdoing against him or the project’s investors.

  • Albania’s ‘Flamingo Revolution’ Explodes Probe in Jared Kushner-Linked Resort Land Deal Underway
  • Albania’s ‘Flamingo Revolution’ Explodes Probe in Jared Kushner-Linked Resort Land Deal Underway

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