Google has gone all-in on artificial intelligence with its new Pixel 11 lineup, Pixel Watch 5 and the surprise Pixel Tag tracker. But the real headline isn’t the hardware; it’s Google’s aggressive push to make Gemini the way people actually use their phones.

The company unveiled the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL and Pixel 11 Pro Fold, alongside the Pixel Watch 5 and its first Google-branded Bluetooth tracker, the Pixel Tag. And Google isn’t simply chasing Apple’s iPhone. It is betting that agentic AI will become the next major reason consumers upgrade their smartphones.

Pixel 11 Arrives With Tensor G6 and Gemini at the Center

The Pixel 11 family is powered by Google’s new Tensor G6 processor, which the company says delivers up to 20% better power efficiency, 25% faster browsing and 15% faster app loading than Tensor G5.

The bigger change, however, is Gemini.

Google’s new Gemini Intelligence can, with permission, use information across apps to understand context and perform tasks. That could include checking a calendar, finding information in Gmail, making suggestions based on location or even helping arrange services.

In the US, the AI can also handle tasks such as ordering groceries, booking rides and calling businesses, with users able to monitor a live transcript.

That puts Google directly into the emerging AI agent smartphone battle, just as Apple prepares to expand its own next-generation Siri capabilities.

Pixel 11 Prices Jump by $100

The standard Pixel 11 starts at $899, with 256GB of storage. The Pixel 11 Pro starts at $1,099, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL starts at $1,299. The Pixel 11 Pro Fold commands a much steeper $1,899 starting price.

Every model costs $100 more than its corresponding Pixel 10 generation, although Google has increased base storage on some models.

The phones also run Android 17, feature IP68 protection and benefit from upgraded battery technology. Google claims the Pixel 11 can deliver more than 30 hours of battery life.

Camera improvements include faster low-light photography, enhanced computational photography and zoom capabilities reaching up to 120x on the Pro models.

Pixel 11 Pro Gets a Strange New Camera-Bar Feature

Google has added HiLight, a circular LED system surrounding the rear camera flash on the Pro models. The feature is designed to communicate important notifications without forcing users to constantly check their displays.

Initially, it can indicate when Gemini is listening or processing a request and alert users when selected contacts are calling, including through WhatsApp.

Google is also introducing Magic Capture, new camera looks, improved video stabilization and creator-focused tools including a teleprompter.

One particularly striking accessibility feature could allow users to communicate using American Sign Language, with Google’s AI translating signing into text.

Pixel Watch 5 Gets Smarter and More Expensive

The Pixel Watch 5 starts at $399, up from $349 for its predecessor.

Google says the 41mm model can last up to 30 hours, while the 45mm version can last up to 40 hours. Battery Saver mode can stretch that to 72 hours.

The smartwatch also gets faster processing, 64GB of storage, and expanded health and fitness capabilities.

New features include blood pressure pattern tracking, sleep breathing quality, Readiness Score, and more personalized workout recommendations.

A Gemini-powered Health Coach will also provide customized fitness and recovery guidance for eligible subscribers.

Pixel Tag Is Google’s Answer to AirTag

Perhaps the biggest surprise was Pixel Tag, Google’s first branded Bluetooth tracker.

Priced at $30, the small tracker works with Android’s Find Hub network and includes ultra-wideband technology for precise location tracking.

Google says the battery should last approximately a year. The tracker is also water-resistant and works with devices running Android 9 or later.

The Pixel Tag can be located through compatible Android devices, Pixel Watch, and Gemini-enabled Pixel Buds.

Google Is Betting Big on AI

The Pixel 11 launch makes Google’s strategy clear: the company believes the smartphone is about to become less of a collection of apps and more of an AI-powered assistant capable of taking action.

That puts Google in an unusual position as Apple also prepares to push deeper Gemini-powered capabilities into future iPhone experiences.

The bigger question is whether consumers will pay hundreds of dollars more for AI that can genuinely change how they use their phones. Google is betting they will.