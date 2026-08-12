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Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month

Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month TMTG truth API

Trump Presidency

Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month

Trump remains an unusually consequential poster. His comments on tariffs, foreign policy, trade, and other government decisions can trigger immediate reactions in stocks, currencies, and other assets. For high-speed traders, even a small timing advantage can therefore become valuable.
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Trump Media is turning Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts into a high-priced Wall Street data product, with more than 10 firms reportedly paying up to $100,000 a month for faster access. Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) has revealed that its controversial Truth API service is already attracting financial firms willing to pay tens of thousands of dollars each month to receive posts from Truth Social ahead of ordinary users.

The disclosure comes at a particularly difficult moment for the company. TMTG reported a staggering $238 million net loss for the second quarter of 2026, while generating just $1.7 million in revenue.

The combination of Trump’s influence over markets and the premium access offered by Truth API is now raising fresh questions about market fairness, conflicts of interest and the commercialization of presidential communications.

Wall Street Firms Are Paying for a Split-Second Advantage

Truth API launched on August 1 as a service designed to provide institutional investors with faster access to posts published on Truth Social. TMTG interim CEO Kevin McGurn said during the company’s earnings call that more than 10 customers had already signed up. Early adopters reportedly include high-frequency trading companies paying between $60,000 and $100,000 per month.

That means some firms are effectively paying up to $1.2 million a year for a faster pipeline to information that could potentially influence financial markets.

Trump remains an unusually consequential poster. His comments on tariffs, foreign policy, trade, and other government decisions can trigger immediate reactions in stocks, currencies, and other assets.

For high-speed traders, even a small timing advantage can therefore become valuable.

The Conflict-of-Interest Question Is Getting Louder

The service has immediately attracted scrutiny because Trump remains closely associated with TMTG and his family continues to hold a majority stake in the company.

That creates an unusual situation: a company financially connected to the president is selling premium-speed access to his public communications to market participants.

Critics could argue that the arrangement creates an uneven information environment, even though the underlying posts eventually become publicly available on Truth Social.

TMTG, meanwhile, sees Truth API as a potentially important new revenue stream. The company has said it expects the business to become a “meaningful” and lasting source of income.

The company is also exploring potential applications involving technology companies, news organizations and betting markets.

Trump Media Lost $238 Million in Just Three Months

The Truth API announcement arrived alongside grim financial results.

TMTG recorded $238 million in net losses during the April-June quarter, more than ten times its loss during the same period last year.

Revenue reached approximately $1.7 million, representing an 89% year-over-year increase. Advertising accounted for around $1.43 million, while subscriptions generated roughly $179,500.

But digital assets proved enormously costly.

The company reported approximately $190.4 million in unrealized losses related to digital assets, pledged digital assets, and equity securities. Additional expenses included $11.7 million in accreted interest and $8.1 million in stock-based compensation.

For the first six months of 2026, TMTG’s net losses reached approximately $644 million, compared with only $2.5 million in revenue.

From Truth Social to Crypto and Financial Data

TMTG’s business has expanded far beyond its original social-media ambitions.

The company operates Truth Social and Truth+.Fi brand focuses on financial products. It has also accumulated substantial exposure to cryptocurrency and explored clean-energy investments.

The company has recently attempted to refocus on its core social media business while developing new revenue opportunities.

Yet Truth Social itself continues to trail larger platforms. Data cited from Similarweb indicated that visits to Truth Social fell by more than a third year over year in July.

That makes Truth API an especially intriguing gamble: Can selling premium access to Trump’s posts turn a relatively small social network into a major financial-information business?

For Wall Street firms already paying up to $100,000 a month, the answer may depend on just how much Trump’s next post can move the market.

  • Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month TMTG truth API
  • Trump Media’s New Truth Social Data Feed Sparks Wall Street Fury as Firms Pay Up to $100,000 a Month TMTG truth API

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