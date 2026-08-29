As a senior editor at Breitbart, he became known for inflammatory commentary on feminism, Islam, transgender issues, race and American campus politics. In recent years has also become an outspoken advocate of tougher immigration enforcement making his current ICE detention particularly striking.

Milo Yiannopoulos, the British-born provocateur who built a career as one of the American far right’s most confrontational personalities, is now facing deportation from the United States after being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The former Breitbart editor was detained Thursday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana after US immigration authorities said he overstayed his visa and failed to appear for an immigration hearing.

The arrest has drawn renewed attention to Milo Yiannopoulos’ long political history, including his outspoken support for aggressive immigration enforcement under Donald Trump.

Milo Yiannopoulos arrested by ICE

The Department of Homeland Security said Milo Yiannopoulos legally entered the United States on May 14, 2019, through New York City but subsequently overstayed his authorized period.

According to DHS, an immigration judge issued a final order of removal on July 22 after Milo Yiannopoulos failed to appear at an immigration hearing.

He remained in ICE custody as of Friday, with authorities saying he would stay detained pending his removal from the United States.

The circumstances surrounding his immigration status before 2019 remain unclear. Milo Yiannopoulos had spent years living and working in the US, appearing at college events and political gatherings and becoming a prominent figure in conservative media.

The Trump-era provocateur who embraced deportations

Milo Yiannopoulos rose to prominence during the political upheaval surrounding Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

As a senior editor at Breitbart, he became known for inflammatory commentary on feminism, Islam, transgender issues, race and American campus politics. His speaking tours at universities frequently generated protests and controversy, including a canceled appearance at the University of California, Berkeley after demonstrations turned violent.

His political persona was built around deliberately provocative rhetoric and a rejection of what he described as political correctness.

In recent years, however, Milo Yiannopoulos has also become an outspoken advocate of tougher immigration enforcement, making his current ICE detention particularly striking.

In a 2025 post on X, he argued that the Trump administration should deport “millions and millions and millions” of people. He also advocated stronger protections for ICE officers and called for aggressive immigration checks in public areas.

Now, it is Yiannopoulos himself who is being held by the agency at the center of the immigration crackdown.

From Breitbart star to political outcast

Milo Yiannopoulos’ career suffered a dramatic collapse in 2017 after remarks he made about sexual abuse involving minors triggered widespread condemnation.

He resigned from Breitbart, lost a major book deal and was barred from speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

His social media presence was also curtailed. Twitter permanently banned him in 2016, while Facebook removed his account in 2019. His X account was later restored after Elon Musk acquired the platform.

Yiannopoulos subsequently pursued a series of political and media ventures, including involvement with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. He also claimed in 2022 that he had worked as an unpaid intern for Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Laura Loomer claims she reported him

The arrest adds another twist to Milo Yiannopoulos’ turbulent political history.

Far-right influencer and Trump ally Laura Loomer said on X that she had reported Yiannopoulos to ICE and the FBI.

There is currently no indication that Loomer’s actions were connected to his detention. DHS has not suggested that her report triggered the arrest.

Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer have previously engaged in public feuds.

What happens next?

DHS says Yiannopoulos will remain in federal custody while authorities proceed with his removal.

It remains unclear whether he will challenge the deportation order or what legal representation he may have.

The case places a former champion of hard-line immigration enforcement at the center of the very deportation machinery he spent years urging the Trump administration to expand.

For a figure whose public persona was built on confrontation, controversy and political provocation, his latest battle may be the most personal one yet.