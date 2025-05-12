Laura Loomer Slams Reported Qatar Jet Gift to Trump as a “Stain” on His Legacy

Even among Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters, alarm bells are ringing over reports that the former president may accept a $400 million Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the Qatari royal family—an aircraft reportedly intended to serve as his post-presidency version of Air Force One. Leading the chorus of right-wing concern is Laura Loomer, a conspiracy theorist and vocal Donald Trump ally who has gained significant influence over the former president’s inner circle.

Loomer took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her unease, writing, “I would take a bullet for him. But, I have to call a spade a spade. This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true… I’m so disappointed.”

I love President Trump. I would take a bullet for him. But, I have to call a spade a spade. We cannot accept a $400 million “gift” from jihadists in suits. The Qataris fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members. The same… https://t.co/V4kzJpCsRk pic.twitter.com/HqVztPfZZ3 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) May 11, 2025

According to ABC News, the jet destined to be handed over to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation has triggered bipartisan condemnation. Still, Laura Loomer’s rebuke is especially notable inside the MAGA fold. Her criticism isn’t focused on the ethics of accepting such a lavish gift per se from the Qatari royal family, but rather on its geopolitical implications. Qatar, while a U.S. ally, has been accused of financing groups like Hamas and Hezbollah, both of which are designated as terrorist organisations by the United States.

Laura Loomer’s objections align with those of other conservative figures. Right-wing commentator Mark Levin denounced Qatar’s links to Iran and extremist groups, arguing that the Gulf nation’s investments in the U.S. should not be allowed to shield it from scrutiny. Conservative radio host Erick Erickson echoed similar concerns, warning that Qatar is “not our friend.”

Democrats, meanwhile, have reacted with outrage, framing the jet as a brazen act of corruption. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) expressed disbelief, calling the gift “wildly illegal,” while Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) labelled it an outright “grift.” Sen. Bernie Sanders described the potential deal as “farcically corrupt” and called Congress to block the transaction.

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) is already pushing for a federal investigation, calling the reported arrangement a “flying grift” and raising questions about whether it violates the Constitution’s Emoluments Clause, which prohibits U.S. officials from accepting gifts from foreign governments without Congressional consent.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but NO, Donald Trump cannot accept a $400 million flying palace from the royal family of Qatar. Not only is this farcically corrupt, it is blatantly unconstitutional. Congress must not allow this over-the-top kleptocracy to proceed. https://t.co/G4KE3rJcVc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 11, 2025

According to reports, Donald Trump’s legal team—led by attorney Pam Bondi and White House counsel David Warrington—argues the gift is permissible since it’s being transferred first to the U.S. Air Force and then to Trump’s library foundation, rather than directly to Trump himself. They further contend that no specific official act is being exchanged for the gift, which would disqualify it as a bribe.

Still, critics aren’t buying it. Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of Trump’s harshest Republican detractors, highlighted the hypocrisy of the right’s obsession with Hunter Biden’s art sales compared to Trump’s alleged acceptance of a multimillion-dollar aircraft. “The evil, sick, corrupt, fat, smelly grift is out of control,” he wrote on X.

As controversy continues to swirl, Loomer’s stark condemnation stands out—not just for its tone but also for signalling growing unease even within Trump’s base about how far the “America First” leader is willing to stretch the rules regarding gifts from foreign powers like the Qatari royal family.