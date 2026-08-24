In a social media post, Joshua Aviles said he was still at sea “fighting for a country that has given me everything” when he learned that his father had been taken into immigration custody. The sailor said his father possessed a work permit and other identification documents and that the family had been pursuing permanent legal status.

A U.S. Navy sailor’s family says his father was detained by immigration authorities just as the sailor neared the end of a grueling deployment aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, turning an already difficult homecoming into a family crisis.

Luis Manuel Aviles, 48, was arrested by U.S. immigration authorities in Key West, Florida, according to the Department of Homeland Security. His son, Joshua Aviles, has been serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln during its extended deployment in the Middle East.

The detention has drawn attention to the impact of the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown on families connected to active-duty U.S. military personnel.

Father Arrested as Son Remains Deployed

Aviles’ wife, Argelia Aviles, said her husband was arrested after leaving home to take his car to a mechanic. The family says he has lived in the United States for 19 years and works as a handyman in Key West.

She described him as a devoted father who works to support his family.

The arrest came while their son was still aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, where Joshua Aviles said he had been working 12-hour shifts for more than 250 days without a break.

In a social media post, Joshua Aviles said he was still at sea “fighting for a country that has given me everything” when he learned that his father had been taken into immigration custody.

The sailor said his father possessed a work permit and other identification documents and that the family had been pursuing permanent legal status.

Immigration Status at Center of Dispute

The Department of Homeland Security said Luis Aviles was arrested by Border Patrol and would remain in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody while the government pursued removal proceedings.

DHS said Luis Aviles had entered the country illegally and argued that having a relative serving in the military does not exempt someone from immigration law.

“Having a family member in the military is not a free pass to violate our nation’s laws,” the department said.

The case highlights a contentious area of U.S. immigration policy involving military families.

One program, known as military parole-in-place, can allow certain spouses, children and parents of active-duty service members and veterans to seek immigration relief while remaining in the United States. Eligibility depends on individual circumstances, meaning military connections do not automatically provide legal status.

USS Abraham Lincoln Deployment Adds to Family Strain

Joshua’s detention-related family crisis comes after months of an unusually lengthy deployment aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln.

The carrier spent more than 200 consecutive days at sea without a port call, according to lawmakers who raised concerns about conditions, morale and the strain on sailors.

Joshua’s sister, Katherine Delgado, said her brother had already been struggling with the prolonged separation from his family. She said the family had sent care packages containing food and hygiene supplies after hearing concerns about conditions aboard the ship.

The Navy has not immediately responded to questions about the family’s circumstances.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has previously disputed some descriptions of conditions aboard the carrier, saying reports about the ship had been “completely misrepresented.”

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‘He’s Going to Come Home Without His Father’

For the Aviles family, the timing has made the situation particularly painful.

Argelia said her husband had been eagerly anticipating his son’s return after months apart.

“He wanted to hug his son,” she said.

Joshua’s sister said the family expected the sailor to return home soon as the USS Abraham Lincoln’s Middle East deployment winds down.

But instead of returning to a family reunion, the sailor may face a far different homecoming.

“He’s gonna come home without his father,” Delgado said.

The case underscores the increasingly personal consequences of the U.S. immigration crackdown, particularly for families with members serving in the armed forces.

For Joshua Aviles, the question is now how to continue an exhausting military deployment while worrying about what could happen to his father thousands of miles away.