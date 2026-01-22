Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Scott Bessent Dismisses Denmark as ‘Irrelevant’ Amid Greenland and Bond Market Tensions

Scott Bessent Dismisses Denmark as ‘Irrelevant’ Amid Greenland and Bond Market Tensions

News

Scott Bessent Dismisses Denmark as ‘Irrelevant’ Amid Greenland and Bond Market Tensions

The debate intensified after AkademikerPension, a Danish pension fund, announced it would divest roughly $100 million in U.S. Treasurys, citing concerns about U.S. fiscal health and Trump’s rhetoric about Greenland. The move was highlighted in a note by Deutsche Bank FX strategist George Saravelos, who suggested Europe’s exposure to U.S. assets could become a geopolitical vulnerability.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent ignited controversy at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos after bluntly dismissing Denmark — and Europe’s potential leverage over U.S. debt markets — as “irrelevant.” Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bessent rejected growing speculation that European governments could pressure Washington by selling off U.S. Treasury bonds in response to escalating tensions over Greenland and proposed new U.S. tariffs.

Denmark’s investment in U.S. Treasury bonds, like Denmark itself, is irrelevant,Scott Bessent said. “They’ve been selling treasuries for years. I am not concerned at all.”

Greenland Dispute Fuels Market Anxiety

Scott Bessent’s remarks come amid renewed geopolitical strain after Donald Trump reiterated his interest in annexing Greenland, a Danish territory viewed by Washington as strategically vital as Arctic trade routes open due to climate change. Trump has also threatened 10% tariffs on eight European countries, with rates potentially rising to 25%, adding further pressure to already fragile transatlantic relations.

Those tensions rattled markets earlier this week, triggering a sharp sell-off in U.S. stocks and bonds as investors weighed the risk of a revived U.S.-Europe trade conflict. Analysts warned that Europe’s vast holdings of U.S. debt — estimated at trillions of dollars — could, in theory, be weaponized against Washington.

Danish Pension Fund Divestment Sparks Debate

The debate intensified after AkademikerPension, a Danish pension fund, announced it would divest roughly $100 million in U.S. Treasurys, citing concerns about U.S. fiscal health and Trump’s rhetoric about Greenland. The move was highlighted in a note by Deutsche Bank FX strategist George Saravelos, who suggested Europe’s exposure to U.S. assets could become a geopolitical vulnerability.

Trump Calls Off Europe Tariffs After Reaching ‘Framework’ on Greenland Deal

Bessent quickly pushed back, saying the argument was overblown and fueled by what he called the “fake news media.” He revealed that Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing personally contacted him to clarify that Saravelos’ comments did not represent the bank’s official stance.

Markets, Japan, and ‘Noise’ Around Greenland

According to Bessent, recent volatility in U.S. markets was driven as much by Japanese bond market instability as by Greenland-related fears. Concerns over Japan’s long-term debt sustainability, he said, spilled into global markets and amplified investor anxiety.

“It’s very difficult to disaggregate any of the noise around Greenland,” Bessent noted, adding that Japan’s government had reassured Washington it would act to stabilize its bond market.

Sharp Words for Europe Ahead of Trump Speech

Scott Bessent also criticized European leaders for what he called “inflammatory” rhetoric and questioned the symbolism of deploying military personnel to Greenland. “For those countries to activate their troops, I’m not sure what signal that is supposed to send,” he said, calling the move “quixotic.”

The comments landed just hours before a highly anticipated speech by Trump in Davos, delayed due to technical issues with Air Force One. As markets and diplomats brace for the president’s next move, Bessent’s blunt dismissal underscores Washington’s confidence — and Europe’s uncertainty — in an increasingly strained global order.

  • Scott Bessent Dismisses Denmark as ‘Irrelevant’ Amid Greenland and Bond Market Tensions
  • Scott Bessent Dismisses Denmark as ‘Irrelevant’ Amid Greenland and Bond Market Tensions

Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in News

Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30-Night New York Residency TOGETHER TOGETHER Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

Harry Styles Announces 2026 Tour With 30-Night New York Residency
By January 23, 2026
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
By January 23, 2026
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Renee Good ICE Shooting Donald Trump Minnesota

Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Renee Good ICE Shooting
By January 23, 2026
Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026 Denis Johnson Clint Bentley Netflix

Washington-Filmed ‘Train Dreams’ Earns Four Oscar Nominations in 2026
By January 23, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
Jaden Smith Redefines Louboutin Men With a Radical, Red-Soaked Debut

Jaden Smith Redefines Louboutin Men With a Radical, Red-Soaked Debut
By January 22, 2026
Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor Jared Leto

Masters of the Universe Trailer Unleashes He-Man and Skeletor
By January 22, 2026
CPP Investment Board Faces Scrutiny Over $416M Stake in Elon Musk’s xAI

CPP Investment Board Faces Scrutiny Over $416M Stake in Elon Musk’s xAI
By January 22, 2026
Jim Beam Pauses Production at Its Main Kentucky Distillery Bourbon

Jim Beam Pauses Production at Its Main Kentucky Distillery
By January 22, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset Sands of Tims Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft Cancels Prince of Persia Remake in Major Studio Reset
By January 23, 2026
Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership Sony Bravia OLED Tvs

Sony and TCL Announce Strategic Home Entertainment Partnership
By January 22, 2026
Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Jeffrey Epstein Island map Build Recreation

Roblox Faces Backlash Over Disturbing Epstein Island Recreation
By January 22, 2026
X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out

X Suffers Global Outage, Leaving Thousands of Users Locked Out
By January 13, 2026
Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban

Meta Removes 550,000 Accounts as Australia Enforces Under-16 Social Media Ban
By January 13, 2026
Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations

Hong Kong Tech Firms Win Big at CES 2026 with Frontier Innovations
By January 9, 2026
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos

Dr Vaidya’s and Baba Sehgal Launch Bold Rap Campaign to Break Intimacy Taboos
By December 9, 2025
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains Jonathan Christ Gerlach Skulls

News

Pennsylvania Grave Robbery Case Uncovers Over 100 Human Remains
Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”

Golden Globes

Mark Ruffalo Slams Donald Trump at Golden Globes, Says “This Is Not Normal Anymore”
Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective

Album Announcement

Bruno Mars Is Back, Robyn Hits the Dancefloor Again, and Zach Bryan Gets Reflective
To Top
Loading...