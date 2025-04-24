Connect with us

Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's Heated West Wing Blow-Up Echoes WWE Drama

Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Heated West Wing Blow-Up Echoes WWE Drama

Trump Presidency

Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s Heated West Wing Blow-Up Echoes WWE Drama

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
In a scene that some insiders likened to a WWE face-off, two of America’s most powerful men—Elon Musk and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—reportedly erupted into a loud, expletive-filled shouting match in the West Wing over a high-stakes personnel dispute involving the Internal Revenue Service. The heated altercation, first reported by Axios, occurred last week as tensions escalated over who would serve as the acting commissioner of the IRS under President Donald Trump’s administration. The dispute escalated to the point where one source described it as “two billionaire, middle-aged men thinking it was WWE in the hall of the West Wing.”

Power Struggle Over IRS Leadership

At the heart of the feud was Elon Musk’s behind-the-scenes push to have Gary Shapley, a former IRS agent known for leaking details related to President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s taxes, installed as interim IRS commissioner. Elon Musk reportedly bypassed the usual channels, going straight to President Trump to recommend Gary Shapley for the temporary role.

That move deeply angered Scott Bessent, who had his candidate in mind—Michael Faulkender, his deputy at the Treasury Department. Scott Bessent had planned for Michael Faulkender to fill the role while the administration awaited Senate confirmation of Trump’s official nominee, former Missouri congressman Billy Long.

What began as a routine policy disagreement escalated into a personal and explosive confrontation during a West Wing meeting. Sources say Bessent, typically composed, became aggressive and unleashed a torrent of criticism over Elon Musk’s involvement and his lacklustre government efficiency initiatives. Musk reportedly fired back by accusing Bessent of being a “Soros agent”—a jab invoking the antisemitic conspiracy theories tied to billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Witnesses Describe a “Very Loud” Confrontation

Multiple aides and officials reportedly witnessed the shouting match. One staffer said the exchange began near the Oval Office and continued down the hallway, prompting a White House aide to intervene. While the two men did not become physically violent, their verbal altercation was dramatic enough to capture the president’s attention.

They were not physical in the Oval, but the president saw it, and then they carried it down the hall, and that’s when they did it again,” one source told Axios.

The incident also revived long-standing animosity between the two men. Sources said Elon Musk and Scott Bessent have clashed before, notably when Musk unsuccessfully lobbied Trump to appoint Howard Lutnick, former CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, to a top Treasury post. Scott Bessent ultimately won that battle and was tapped to lead the Treasury Department, while Howard Lutnick was placed at the Department of Commerce instead.

White House Responds: “Passionate” Policy Process

The White House has not denied the clash. In a statement, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt acknowledged tensions within Trump’s inner circle. “It’s no secret that President Trump has put together a team of people who are incredibly passionate about the issues impacting our country,” she said. “Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy policy process, and ultimately, everyone knows they serve at the pleasure of President Trump.”

While the dust may have settled for now, the Musk-Bessent showdown highlights the combustible mix of egos and power that define Trump’s inner orbit—and suggests the road to IRS leadership could be anything but routine.


Loading...