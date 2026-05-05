Secret Service Shoots Gunman Near White House Amid Heightened Security Fears

The Secret Service also clarified that there is no evidence linking the suspect to any planned attack on JD Vance, whose motorcade had passed through the area earlier.

A major security incident unfolded near the White House after the United States Secret Service shot and wounded an armed suspect who allegedly opened fire on officers. The incident, which occurred on May 5 in Washington, DC, prompted a brief lockdown in the surrounding area and triggered an immediate law enforcement response.

How the Incident Unfolded

According to officials, plainclothes agents initially identified a “suspicious individual” believed to be carrying a firearm. After monitoring the suspect and calling for backup, uniformed officers approached the individual.

Authorities say the suspect attempted to flee and then fired at agents. Secret Service personnel returned fire, striking the suspect, who was later transported to a hospital for treatment. A weapon was recovered at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department has launched an investigation into the shooting.

Child Injured During Exchange

In a concerning development, a child was injured during the gunfire exchange. Officials stated that the injuries were not life-threatening, and preliminary findings suggest the child may have been struck by a shot fired by the suspect.

Investigators are working to determine the exact sequence of events and the source of the bullet.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the suspect’s motive or whether the individual was targeting Donald Trump. Officials emphasized that all possibilities are being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Secret Service also clarified that there is no evidence linking the suspect to any planned attack on JD Vance, whose motorcade had passed through the area earlier.

Comes Weeks After Assassination Attempt

The incident follows a recent attempted assassination of Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April. During that event, a suspect allegedly opened fire, prompting the evacuation of Trump and other attendees.

Authorities have since charged the accused gunman in that case with multiple offenses, including attempted murder and illegal weapons transport.

The back-to-back incidents have heightened concerns over security threats targeting political figures and high-profile locations in Washington.

Security Concerns Intensify in Washington

The latest shooting underscores growing concerns about safety around key government institutions. Security measures in Washington, DC, have been under increased scrutiny following multiple high-profile threats in recent months.

Officials have reassured the public that there is no ongoing threat, but investigations remain active.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing to gather evidence, interview witnesses, and analyze the suspect’s background. Updates are expected as more details emerge about the motive and circumstances of the shooting.