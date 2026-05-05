Kid Cudi Drops M.I.A. From Tour After Dallas Tour Backlash

Grammy-winning rapper Kid Cudi officially drops M.I.A. from his Rebel Ragers Tour following a controversial on-stage rant that drew boos from fans in Dallas, Texas. The incident occurred during a May 2 performance, where M.I.A., performing as the opening act, made remarks that quickly sparked backlash both at the venue and online.

What Happened During the Performance?

Videos circulating on social media show the crowd reacting negatively as M.I.A. addressed political themes during her set. At one point, she referenced being “cancelled” and described herself as a “brown Republican voter,” prompting audible boos from the audience.

She also suggested she could not perform her track “Illygal,” a song addressing immigration issues, adding that it might apply to members of the audience. These comments further intensified the crowd’s reaction. The moment quickly went viral, amplifying criticism and drawing widespread attention to the show.

Kid Cudi Responds to Fan Concerns

Following the incident, Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, announced via Instagram that M.I.A. would no longer be part of the tour. He stated that he had previously instructed his team to ensure no “offensive” or divisive content would be included in performances, adding that he was “flooded with messages” from fans expressing frustration over the Dallas show.

Cudi emphasized his commitment to maintaining a positive environment for his audience, saying he would not allow remarks that upset fans during his concerts.

M.I.A. Defends Her Comments

M.I.A., born Mathangi Arulpragasam, responded shortly after on social media, defending her statements and clarifying her artistic intent. She argued that her comments were tied to her long-standing work addressing immigration and political themes, citing songs like “Illygal” and “Borders.”

The artist also rejected claims that her words were offensive, asserting that her music has consistently challenged authority and highlighted global issues long before such topics became mainstream in pop culture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Xavier (@xaviersshadow)

Rebel Ragers Tour Continues

Despite the controversy, the Rebel Ragers Tour will move forward without M.I.A. The tour, which launched in Phoenix in April, includes stops across 30 North American cities.

Artists such as Big Boi remain part of the lineup, alongside other supporting acts scheduled to appear at select dates.

The incident has reignited discussions about the role of political expression in live performances. While some fans expect artists to use their platforms for commentary, others prefer entertainment without divisive messaging.

The clash between Kid Cudi and M.I.A. highlights the delicate balance artists must navigate between creative freedom and audience expectations in today’s highly connected digital landscape.