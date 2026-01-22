Connect with us

Tensions Boil Over at Davos After Howard Lutnick's Speech, Chrisitine Lagarde Exits & Al Gore Boos

Tensions Boil Over at Davos After Howard Lutnick’s Speech - Lagarde Exits, Al Gore Boos European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde

Tensions Boil Over at Davos After Howard Lutnick’s Speech, Chrisitine Lagarde Exits & Al Gore Boos

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
The World Economic Forum in Davos was rocked by an unusually tense moment this week after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reportedly walked out of a high-profile dinner during remarks sharply critical of Europe by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. According to multiple sources cited by Reuters, the incident escalated into heckling and walkouts, prompting hosts to abruptly end the event before dessert was served.

The dinner took place on Tuesday night during the 56th annual WEF meeting and was attended by hundreds of global leaders, executives, and policymakers.

Lagarde Exits as Criticism Sparks Heckling

Sources familiar with the matter said Christine Lagarde left the room as Howard Lutnick delivered a passage of “heavy criticism” aimed at Europe, comments that reportedly drew audible jeers from attendees. The situation grew so tense that BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, who hosted the dinner in his role as WEF co-chair, decided to call off the evening early as guests began to leave.

Roughly a couple of hundred invitees — including heads of state and senior business leaders — were present at the dinner. Neither the European Central Bank nor the U.S. Department of Commerce offered immediate comment, while the World Economic Forum also declined to respond.

Al Gore Among the Hecklers

The disruption did not go unnoticed. According to the Financial Times, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore was among those who voiced displeasure at Howard Lutnick’s remarks. Witnesses described the atmosphere as “tense,” “noisy,” and “spicy,” as Howard Lutnick reportedly dismissed European policies and argued that coal should take precedence over renewable energy.

Al Gore was later reported to have listened without interrupting and to have reacted openly at the end of the speech. “It’s no secret that I think this administration’s energy policy is insane,” Al Gore said, adding that several others shared his reaction. The U.S. Department of Commerce pushed back, claiming Gore was the only person who booed.

 

A Wider Rift Between Europe and Washington

The incident underscored broader transatlantic tensions under President Donald Trump’s second term, particularly on energy, climate policy, and geopolitics. Europe has strongly opposed Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland, a NATO territory, a topic that has dominated conversations in Davos this week.

Trump addressed the forum the following day, calling for “immediate negotiations” over Greenland while insisting he would not use force. Still, his remarks did little to calm European unease. Gore later quipped that he “would hate to be the fact checker” assigned to Trump’s speech.

Trump Caught on Camera Making Obscene Gesture at Ford Plant Heckler

Davos Spotlight Shifts From Dialogue to Discord

What was intended as a private, high-level dinner meant to foster dialogue instead became one of the most talked-about flashpoints of this year’s forum. For many attendees, Christine Lagarde’s walkout symbolized Europe’s growing frustration with the tone and substance of Washington’s messaging.

As Davos continues, the Howard Lutnick and Donald Trump episode serves as a reminder that behind closed doors — and sometimes at the dinner table — global diplomacy can be just as contentious as it is on the public stage.

