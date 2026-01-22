Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Make Power Couple Debut at Davos

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have officially stepped onto the world stage together. The pop superstar and the former Canadian Prime Minister were photographed walking hand in hand at the World Economic Forum in Davos, marking their first major public appearance as a couple and instantly becoming one of the most talked-about pairings at the high-profile global gathering.

Arriving in Switzerland for the annual World Economic Forum, the couple blended celebrity glamour with political gravitas. Justin Trudeau, 54, opted for a classic navy blue suit paired with a patterned tie, while Katy Perry, 41, chose an understated yet elegant ensemble featuring a beige buttoned sweater and a matching pencil skirt. She completed the look with a sleek low bun and bold square gold earrings, striking a balance between sophistication and subtle star power.

From Dating Rumors to a Global Stage

Speculation about Perry and Trudeau’s relationship first surfaced in July 2025, when the two were spotted dining together at a restaurant in Montreal. At the time, neither confirmed the rumors, but public interest steadily grew. The couple officially went public with their relationship in October 2025, after being seen leaving Paris’s Le Crazy Horse cabaret together on Perry’s birthday.

Since then, their appearances have increasingly merged the worlds of entertainment and diplomacy. In December, they made their relationship Instagram official following a diplomatic lunch with former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. The meeting, shared online by Kishida himself, offered a glimpse of the couple navigating international circles together.

Blending Music, Politics, and Family Life

Their Davos appearance follows several notable moments that underscored the seriousness of their relationship. Trudeau was recently spotted attending Perry’s Lifetime Tour concert alongside his teenage daughter, signaling a blending of family and professional lives. Perry, meanwhile, has continued to balance her global music career with motherhood.

Both entered the relationship following high-profile separations. Trudeau announced his split from his wife of 18 years, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, in August 2023. The former couple share three children — Xavier, Ella-Grace, and Hadrien — and Trudeau stepped down as prime minister in 2024 after a decade in office.

Perry confirmed her separation from actor Orlando Bloom in July 2025. The former couple share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and emphasized their commitment to co-parenting in a joint statement.

A New Kind of Power Couple

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau later addressed her ex-husband’s new relationship with candor, acknowledging the emotional challenges of public scrutiny while emphasizing the importance of processing feelings openly. Her comments added a thoughtful dimension to a romance unfolding under intense media attention.

With celebrities like Matt Damon and David Beckham also expected in Davos, Perry and Trudeau’s appearance stands out as a rare fusion of pop culture and global politics. Their debut at the World Economic Forum signals not just a personal milestone, but the emergence of one of the world’s most unconventional — and closely watched — modern power couples.