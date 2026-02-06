Trump Launches TrumpRx Website to Cut Prescription Drug Prices

Donald Trump has unveiled TrumpRx, a new government-backed website aimed at helping Americans access prescription drugs at lower prices, intensifying his administration’s push to tackle soaring health care costs ahead of a crucial election year.

Launched on February 5, TrumpRx positions itself as a direct-to-consumer resource that highlights steep discounts on dozens of brand-name medications, including insulin, fertility drugs, and blockbuster weight-loss treatments.

“This is a very big deal,” Trump said during a White House event showcasing the site. “People are going to save a lot of money and be healthy.”

What Is TrumpRx and How Does It Work?

Despite its name, TrumpRx does not sell medications directly. Instead, it serves as a central hub that redirects consumers to pharmaceutical companies’ own direct-purchase platforms or provides printable and digital discount coupons for use at pharmacies.

The site launched with more than 40 medications, including drugs from companies that have struck pricing agreements with the Trump administration. Users can browse available medicines, view discounted prices, and access coupons or links to manufacturer-run pharmacies.

The platform is designed primarily for cash-paying consumers, meaning patients may need to forgo insurance to access the listed prices.

IT’S HERE: Finally, a direct to consumer website designed to find the lowest drug prices for YOU.https://t.co/jjnWOhcipw pic.twitter.com/p0aoOJ8xtg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 6, 2026

The “Most Favored Nation” Drug Pricing Strategy

TrumpRx is closely tied to the administration’s “most favored nation” policy, which seeks to align U.S. drug prices with those paid in other developed countries. Under these agreements, drugmakers voluntarily offer discounts in exchange for relief from proposed pharmaceutical tariffs.

Major companies participating in the program include Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Amgen, Merck, GSK, Novartis, Sanofi, and others. Pfizer, the first to sign on, said patients could save roughly 50% on average across many of its treatments.

Trump has framed the deals as a way to end what he calls “global price-gouging” and make prescription drugs more affordable for American families.

Who Benefits Most From TrumpRx?

Health policy experts say TrumpRx may be most useful for uninsured Americans or patients whose insurance does not cover certain medications—particularly newer treatments like GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

At launch, the site highlighted discounted prices such as:

Ozempic for diabetes starting at $199 per month

Wegovy for obesity starting at $199 per month

Zepbound weight-loss injections starting at $299 per month

Fertility drugs are discounted by more than 80% in some cases

However, analysts caution that insured patients may already get comparable—or better—prices through their health plans after rebates and negotiated discounts. In addition, purchases made outside insurance may not count toward deductibles or out-of-pocket maximums.

Big Promise, Open Questions

TrumpRx arrives amid growing voter concern about cost-of-living pressures, with prescription drugs a major pain point. While the platform expands access to discounted medications, especially for cash-paying consumers, questions remain about how much it will ultimately reduce costs for the majority of Americans.

Still, the White House says more drugs and companies will be added in the coming months, signaling that TrumpRx is intended as a cornerstone of the administration’s broader health care agenda.