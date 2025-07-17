Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

USAID Shutdown Leaves 27,000 Starving Kids Without Food as Emergency Rations Head for Incineration

USAID Shutdown Leaves 27,000 Starving Kids Without Food as Emergency Rations Head for Incineration

Trump Presidency

USAID Shutdown Leaves 27,000 Starving Kids Without Food as Emergency Rations Head for Incineration

The expired food—valued at nearly $793,000—will now be incinerated or dumped at an additional taxpayer cost of $100,000, as per a May 5 memo cited in the reports.
The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Nearly 500 tonnes of high-energy biscuits intended to feed tens of thousands of malnourished children in crisis zones will soon be destroyed in Dubai landfills, the latest fallout from Donald Trump’s controversial shutdown of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

According to internal USAID memos reviewed by Reuters and confirmed by senior U.S. officials, the food expired this month while sitting idle in a Dubai warehouse. Initially meant for children in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the calorie-dense biscuits could have sustained 27,000 kids in regions facing severe hunger and conflict.

Deputy Secretary of State for Management Michael Rigas confirmed the destruction, stating during congressional testimony that the loss was a “casualty of the USAID shutdown.” The agency officially closed on July 1, in line with Trump’s earlier directive to shift away from what he called a “charity-based” model of foreign aid.



The expired food—valued at nearly $793,000—will now be incinerated or dumped at an additional taxpayer cost of $100,000, as per a May 5 memo cited in the reports.

Although USAID managed to reallocate 622 tonnes of similar food supplies to Syria, Bangladesh, and Myanmar just weeks before expiry, nearly half a million kilograms went unused. The fortified wheat biscuits were designed for emergency deployment in crisis zones without kitchen access, providing immediate, life-saving nutrition in disaster and conflict-hit areas.

Trump's USAID

Trump’s USAID

Critics argue that the debacle highlights the devastating impact of political decisions on global humanitarian efforts. Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) expressed outrage during a Senate hearing: “A government that is put on notice—here are resources that will save 27,000 starving kids—decides instead to lock the warehouse, let the food expire, and burn it?”

Aid experts are calling this a humanitarian failure, especially at a time when the World Food Programme warns that 319 million people globally face food insecurity, and 1.9 million are on the brink of famine, particularly in Gaza and Sudan.

Trump’s plan to shutter USAID was announced in January 2025, citing “burden sharing” and pushing countries to “grow sustainably.” However, the abrupt closure has disrupted supply chains and left more than 60,000 tonnes of food aid stuck worldwide, per earlier reports by Reuters.



The decision also triggered the layoff of nearly all USAID staff, with the agency’s operations absorbed by the U.S. State Department. While officials like Rigas insisted the U.S. remains the world’s largest aid donor—accounting for 38% of global humanitarian contributions—analysts say the dismantling of USAID marks a fundamental shift in American foreign policy priorities.

For now, the USAID biscuits meant to feed 27,000 starving children will go up in smoke, symbolising what critics say is a policy failure with tragic real-world consequences.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Fuel-Control Switches Under Scrutiny in Air India 171 Crash: Pilot Error or System Failure? Boeing Dreamliner Pilot

Fuel-Control Switches Under Scrutiny in Air India 171 Crash: Pilot Error or System Failure?
By July 17, 2025
Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025

Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025
By July 17, 2025
Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music Stolen in Atlanta: Thumb Drives Vanish in Dancer’s Car Break-In

Beyoncé’s Unreleased Music Stolen in Atlanta: Thumb Drives Vanish in Dancer’s Car Break-In
By July 17, 2025
Michael Shanks’ “Together” Becomes 2025’s Highest-Rated Horror Film With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score Dave Franco and Alison Brie Neon Studios

Michael Shanks’ “Together” Becomes 2025’s Highest-Rated Horror Film With 100% Rotten Tomatoes Score
By July 17, 2025
Shane Gillis Shocks ESPYs 2025 with Controversial Monologue Featuring Caitlin Clark, Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Epstein Files Jokes

Shane Gillis Shocks ESPYs 2025 with Controversial Monologue Featuring Caitlin Clark, Trump, and Epstein Jokes
By July 17, 2025
‘Stranger Things 5’ Trailer Teases Explosive Final Battle as Vecna Returns to Hawkins

‘Stranger Things 5’ Trailer Teases Explosive Final Battle as Vecna Returns to Hawkins
By July 17, 2025
Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S. US Coke Robert F. Kennedy jr. MAGA Diet Coke

Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S.
By July 17, 2025
Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025

Where to Get the Best National Hot Dog Day Deals in 2025
By July 17, 2025
Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries Automatic Speech Recognition PinnacleWorks,

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries
By July 17, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries Automatic Speech Recognition PinnacleWorks,

Superbot Hits 1 Million+ Daily Calls, Powers 9+ Languages Across India’s Key Industries
By July 17, 2025
Onetab.ai Raises New Funding For AI-Driven Software Development

Onetab.ai Raises New Funding For AI-Driven Software Development
By July 17, 2025
Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot Jason Momoa, Andrew Koji, Roman Reigns, David Dastmalchian, 50 Cent, and Noah Centineo Jason Momoa, Walton Goggins, Eric André, and Orville Peck. 

Vidyut Jammwal Makes Hollywood Debut as Dhalsim in Street Fighter Live-Action Reboot
By July 16, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge Donald trump Climate Change

New Mexico Flash Floods Kill 3, Including Two Children, Just Days After Texas Deluge
By July 10, 2025
Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+ Big Beautiful Bill Climate Change Donald Trump Budget Cuts

Ted Cruz Slammed for Slashing Weather Forecasting Funds as Texas Floods Kill 100+
By July 8, 2025
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch

Metal

Ozzy Osbourne’s Final Show With Black Sabbath to Be Livestreamed Globally — Here’s How to Watch
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

E! News

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
To Top
Loading...