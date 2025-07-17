Trump Says Coca-Cola to Ditch Corn Syrup for Cane Sugar in the U.S.

President Donald Trump announced that Coca-Cola will switch from corn syrup to real cane sugar in its U.S. beverages—a move he praised as “just better” for Americans. Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday, stating: “I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so. This will be a very good move by them – You’ll see.”

The Trump announcement about corn syrup being replaced with Cane Syrup quickly sparked buzz across social media, reigniting long-standing debates about the health effects of high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS), a common sweetener in most soft drinks sold in the U.S.

Coca-Cola Responds With Caution

While Coca-Cola stopped short of officially confirming a formula change as Trumpclaimed, the Atlanta-based beverage giant acknowledged the statement, with a spokesperson saying: “We appreciate President Trump’s enthusiasm. More details on new innovative offerings within our Coca-Cola product range will be shared soon.”







The company’s cautious tone regarding Trump claims hasn’t stopped speculation, especially since Coca-Cola already uses cane sugar in countries like Mexico, the UK, and Australia —a difference often cited by soda aficionados as a factor in taste and texture.

Health and Politics Stir the Pot

Trump’s Health Secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has been vocal about removing corn syrup, seed oils, and artificial dyes from American food and beverage products. Under his Make America Healthy Again initiative, Robert Kennedy has tied these ingredients to increasing obesity, diabetes, and chronic illnesses.

Kennedy is also reportedly working to update U.S. dietary guidelines, signaling broader shifts in how federal agencies view food additives and processed sugars.

Backlash from the Corn Lobby

Predictably, the move has ruffled feathers in the corn industry. The Corn Refiners Association swiftly issued a statement warning of economic fallout: “Replacing high fructose corn syrup with cane sugar would cost thousands of American food manufacturing jobs, depress farm income, and boost imports of foreign sugar—all with no nutritional benefit,” said CEO John Bode.

While the health debate over cane sugar versus HFCS continues, nutritionists generally agree that both are added sugars with similar metabolic impacts. However, consumer perception often favors “natural” cane sugar over corn-derived alternatives.

Trump’s Sweet Spot

Ironically, President Trump is known for his loyalty to Diet Coke, even installing a dedicated Diet Coke button in the Oval Office during his first term. That drink contains aspartame, an artificial sweetener recently under scrutiny by the World Health Organization.

Still, his latest move taps into growing consumer demand for clean-label ingredients and transparency in food labelling.