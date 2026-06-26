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Royal Bank of Canada Ordered to Pay $4.25 Million Penalty Over Consumer Protection Breach

Royal Bank of Canada Ordered to Pay $4.25 Million Penalty Over Consumer Protection Breach RBC

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Royal Bank of Canada Ordered to Pay $4.25 Million Penalty Over Consumer Protection Breach

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) has been ordered to pay a $4.25 million administrative monetary penalty after Canada’s banking regulator found the institution violated consumer protection provisions under the Bank Act.

The penalty was imposed by the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada (FCAC), which concluded that the bank failed to properly transfer customer credits from deactivated credit card accounts to replacement accounts following fraud-related card migrations.

Nearly 228,000 Credit Card Accounts Affected

According to the FCAC’s summary of proceedings, the issue impacted 227,947 customer accounts between 2001 and 2024.

The regulator said RBC failed to transfer existing credits from deactivated credit card accounts after fraud incidents required customers to receive replacement cards. As a result, affected customers received inaccurate monthly statements that did not correctly reflect account balances, credited amounts, interest charges, or posting dates.

The agency noted that these reporting errors caused some customers to incur additional fees and charges because account information was incomplete or inaccurate.

Customers Received More Than $22 Million in Refunds

Following its internal review, RBC transferred and refunded a total of $22.43 million to affected customers to correct the financial impact of the errors.

For customers who could not be located, the bank donated $299,000 to charity as an alternative means of addressing the unresolved funds.

The FCAC acknowledged these remediation efforts but determined that the bank had nonetheless failed to comply with consumer protection requirements outlined in Canadian banking law.

Regulator Cites Weak Oversight and Operational Failures

The FCAC said the violation stemmed from inadequate internal controls, ineffective oversight procedures, and operational shortcomings.

According to the regulator, weaknesses in reporting processes allowed the issue to continue for more than two decades before being fully addressed.

The agency emphasized that banks have a legal obligation to ensure account information provided to customers is complete and accurate, particularly when balances, interest charges, and transaction histories influence financial decisions.

Penalty Paid in April

The FCAC issued its Notice of Violation to RBC on March 18, and the bank paid the $4.25 million penalty on April 17, according to the regulator.

The administrative monetary penalty serves as one of the largest consumer protection enforcement actions announced by the agency in recent years.

Importance of Accurate Consumer Information

The FCAC stressed that accurate disclosure remains a cornerstone of Canada’s consumer protection framework under the Bank Act.

The regulator stated that customers rely on precise account statements to make informed financial decisions, monitor spending, and verify the accuracy of interest charges and credits.

While RBC has already compensated affected customers and implemented corrective measures, the case highlights the importance of robust operational controls within financial institutions, particularly when handling account migrations following fraud incidents.

The enforcement action also serves as a reminder that Canadian banks remain subject to strict consumer protection standards designed to ensure transparency, accuracy, and accountability in everyday banking services.

  • Royal Bank of Canada Ordered to Pay $4.25 Million Penalty Over Consumer Protection Breach RBC
  • Royal Bank of Canada Ordered to Pay $4.25 Million Penalty Over Consumer Protection Breach RBC

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