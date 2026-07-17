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Ferrari Fined €10,000 by FIA After Tyre Procedure Breach During Belgian Grand Prix Practice

Ferrari Fined €10,000 by FIA After Tyre Procedure Breach During Belgian Grand Prix Practice GP Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc

Belgian GP

Ferrari Fined €10,000 by FIA After Tyre Procedure Breach During Belgian Grand Prix Practice

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Formula 1 stewards have handed Ferrari€10,000 fine after breaching FIA sporting regulations concerning tyre return procedures during Friday practice for the 2026 Belgian Grand Prix (Belgian GP).

The Italian team was investigated following the opening practice sessions at Spa-Francorchamps after failing to physically return designated tyre sets to Formula 1’s exclusive tyre supplier, Pirelli, within the required deadline.

The ruling comes as Ferrari looks to build momentum following recent race victories while challenging at the front of the Formula 1 championship.

FIA investigation followed Friday practice

The Belgian GP investigation centered on an alleged violation of Article 6.4.2 of the FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, which governs how teams must return tyres allocated for race weekends.

According to the FIA, Ferrari correctly completed the electronic notification confirming the return of the required tyre sets for both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after the first practice session.

However, while the electronic process was completed, the tyres themselves were not physically returned to Pirelli within the prescribed timeframe.

The issue was reportedly identified by FIA Formula 1 Technical Delegate Jo Bauer, prompting a referral to the race stewards after the second practice session.

Ferrari acknowledges oversight

During the hearing, Ferrari representatives accepted responsibility for the procedural error. According to the official stewards’ report, the team described the incident as an administrative oversight rather than an attempt to gain any sporting advantage.

The FIA subsequently determined that a financial penalty was the appropriate sanction.

Ferrari received two separate fines of €5,000, one linked to each car, bringing the total penalty to €10,000. The stewards concluded that the breach warranted punishment despite there being no evidence that the team benefited competitively from the delayed tyre return.

Hamilton and Leclerc continue preparations

Despite the off-track setback, Ferrari enjoyed a productive opening day on the circuit.

In the first practice session, Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets, while Hamilton and Leclerc finished close behind in second and third positions.

The afternoon session produced more mixed results.

Hamilton ended fourth fastest, remaining within striking distance of the leading pace despite finishing several tenths behind session leader Kimi Antonelli, who impressed for Mercedes.

Leclerc slipped to 11th place, focusing on longer race simulations and setup work ahead of qualifying.

Ferrari chasing back-to-back victories

The Belgian GP represents another important opportunity for Ferrari as the team seeks consecutive Formula 1 victories for the first time in nearly two years.

Leclerc arrives at Spa with renewed confidence after securing victory at the British Grand Prix, ending a lengthy winless run stretching back to the 2024 United States Grand Prix.

Earlier this season, Lewis Hamilton also celebrated a milestone by claiming his first Formula 1 victory for Ferrari, adding another triumph to his record-breaking career.

Those successes have strengthened Ferrari’s hopes of mounting a sustained challenge during the second half of the championship.

Tyre regulations closely monitored

Formula 1’s tyre allocation procedures are tightly controlled throughout every race weekend. Teams receive a limited number of tyre sets from Pirelli, with strict deadlines governing when used tyres must be returned for inspection and redistribution.

The regulations help ensure sporting fairness while allowing the FIA and Pirelli to monitor tyre usage, wear patterns and compliance with technical requirements.

Although Ferrari’s infringement was procedural rather than performance-related, the FIA has consistently enforced these rules to maintain operational consistency across the paddock.

Focus shifts to qualifying

With Friday’s administrative issue now resolved, Ferrari’s attention turns fully toward qualifying and Sunday’s Belgian GP.

Spa-Francorchamps remains one of Formula 1’s most demanding circuits, combining high-speed straights with iconic corners such as Eau Rouge and Raidillon, making setup decisions particularly critical.

Hamilton and Leclerc will now aim to convert Ferrari’s encouraging pace into strong grid positions as the team targets another podium finish—and potentially a second consecutive race victory, despite beginning the weekend with an FIA penalty off the track.

  • Ferrari Fined €10,000 by FIA After Tyre Procedure Breach During Belgian Grand Prix Practice GP Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc
  • Ferrari Fined €10,000 by FIA After Tyre Procedure Breach During Belgian Grand Prix Practice GP Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc

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