Ed Sheeran has dropped his most surreal and self-aware music video yet — and it stars Rupert Grint returning as his unhinged superfan. Released on August 7, the visual for Sheeran’s latest single, “A Little More,” is both a hilarious continuation and a twisted reimagining of the 2011 “Lego House” video that first introduced Rupert Grint as Ed Sheeran’s obsessive doppelgänger.

Directed by longtime Sheeran collaborator Emil Nava, “A Little More” opens with Rupert Grint’s character fresh out of prison after doing time for impersonating the British pop star on stage and sneaking into his shows. But while he tries to go straight — attending “Stalkers Anonymous,” cleaning out his childhood room still plastered with Ed Sheeran posters — the world refuses to let him move on.

Set to the song’s hook, “I used to love you / Now every day I hate you just a little more,” the video spirals into a bizarre fever dream. Rupert Grint begins seeing Ed Sheeran’s face everywhere — on billboards, TV screens, gym-goers, and even at his own wedding. What starts as a romantic escape from his past obsession turns into a full-blown Sheeran invasion, climaxing in a church full of Eds as Grint’s bride unveils herself to be… Ed Sheeran, too.







It’s a brilliantly absurd continuation of a character that fans have long adored. Rupert Grint’s performance, a mix of deadpan comedy and frantic disbelief, brings unexpected depth to the concept, while Ed Sheeran leans fully into the parody — even appearing in a wedding dress for a post-credits scene that’s equal parts terrifying and hilarious.

On Instagram, Sheeran praised Grint for reprising the role after 14 years. “I hadn’t worked with @rupertgrint since Lego House, so didn’t know if he’d say yes,” he wrote. “But I’m so glad he did. It’s such a fun, bonkers video.”

“A Little More” is the fourth single from Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, slated for release on September 12, marking the start of a new musical chapter beyond his iconic Mathematics series (Plus, Multiply, Divide, Equals, Minus). The track follows recent singles “Azizam,” “Old Phone,” and “Sapphire,” showcasing a darker, more emotionally complex side to Sheeran’s songwriting.

As Ed Sheeran’s album Play is coming, the release that sets it apart, however, is its visual storytelling. While many pop stars dabble in cinematic music videos, few go as all-in on meta-humor and character continuity as Sheeran has here. By building on a 14-year-old visual narrative — and casting one of Britain’s most recognizable actors as his deranged admirer — he’s created something unforgettable.

Whether you’re a Sheerio, a Harry Potter fan, or just here for the chaos, “A Little More” delivers. Watch it once, and you’ll probably see Ed Sheeran everywhere too.