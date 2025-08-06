Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” Music Video: A Tender Family Moment With Hailey & Son Jack Blues on Skylrk Yacht

Beyond its emotional resonance, the “Yukon” video subtly promotes Justin Bieber’s Skylrk brand. The yacht’s design, mirroring the Skylrk logo, serves as an understated nod to Bieber’s growing fashion empire, seamlessly blending his ventures in music and business.

Justin Bieber is giving fans a rare glimpse into his family life in the newly released “Yukon” music video. Directed by Cole Bennett, the black-and-white visual features the pop superstar alongside his wife Hailey Bieber and their 11-month-old son, Jack Blues. The intimate video captures a sun-soaked vacation aboard a yacht inspired by the logo of Justin Bieber’s new fashion label, Skylrk, blending personal moments with striking artistic visuals.

Filmed over several days across the picturesque coasts of Spain and Italy, the “Yukon” video offers a refreshing departure from typical high-production music videos. Instead, it feels like a candid family album come to life. The Biebers are seen relaxing on deck, playfully doting on their son, and painting a wholesome portrait of family bliss. Justin Bieber’s lyrical nod to “Slide City” is accompanied by a subtle dance, creating an endearing moment that fans will cherish.







“This might be my favorite project we’ve ever done,” director Cole Bennett shared on Instagram. “We shot it on FX3 and GoPro, then printed it on 16mm film. I’ll remember these memories for the rest of my life.” Cole Bennett’s raw, minimalist style perfectly complements the introspective tone of “Yukon,” a standout track from Justin Bieber’s latest album, Swag.

“Yukon” has quickly become a fan favorite, debuting at No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 and ranking as the second-highest-charting single from Swag, just behind the hit “Daisies.” Critics have praised “Yukon” for its stripped-back production and reflective lyrics.

The video also marks a significant milestone for Jack Blues, who makes his music video debut. While Hailey Bieber has previously appeared in several of Justin’s videos—including the star-studded “Popstar” with DJ Khaled and Drake, and the romantic duet “10,000 Hours” with Dan + Shay—this is the first time fans get to see the Bieber family of three on screen together.

Beyond its emotional resonance, the “Yukon” video subtly promotes Justin Bieber’s Skylrk brand. The yacht’s design, mirroring the Skylrk logo, serves as an understated nod to Bieber’s growing fashion empire, seamlessly blending his ventures in music and business.

As “Yukon” continues to climb charts and rack up views, the video stands out not just as a promotional piece but as an authentic portrayal of Bieber’s evolution—from global pop icon to devoted family man. With its raw cinematography and heartfelt moments, “Yukon” may well be one of Justin Bieber’s most personal visuals to date.