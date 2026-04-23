Spotify’s First-Ever All-Time Streaming Rankings Unveiled

Marking two decades of digital music dominance, Spotify has released its first-ever all-time most-streamed artists, songs, albums, podcasts, and audiobooks. The milestone report highlights the defining voices and cultural moments of the streaming era, with Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and Drake leading the charge.

Taylor Swift Tops All-Time Artists List

At the pinnacle of Spotify’s most-streamed artists list sits Taylor Swift, reflecting her sustained global influence and consistent chart dominance. Close behind is Bad Bunny, whose genre-defying Latin hits have redefined global streaming trends. Canadian rapper Drake ranks third, followed by The Weeknd and Ariana Grande.

Other notable names in the top 10 include Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, Eminem, and Kanye West, showcasing a mix of pop, hip-hop, and global crossover success.

Most-Streamed Songs and Albums Defined

The streaming era’s biggest anthem belongs to The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights, which tops the all-time songs chart. Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You follows closely, with Sweater Weather and As It Was also ranking among the most-played tracks ever.

On the albums front, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti leads with a staggering 22 billion streams, cementing its place as a cultural phenomenon. The Weeknd’s Starboy and Ed Sheeran’s ÷ (Divide) follow, alongside Sour by Olivia Rodrigo.

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Podcasts and Audiobooks Join the Spotlight

Spotify’s report also underscores the rise of spoken-word content. The Joe Rogan Experience ranks as the most-streamed podcast of all time, followed by popular titles like “Crime Junkie” and “The Daily.”

In audiobooks, A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas leads the category, highlighting the growing importance of long-form storytelling on streaming platforms.

Streaming Era Redefines Music Consumption

Spotify’s all-time rankings reflect a broader transformation in the music industry. With streaming accounting for the majority of global music revenue, artists who consistently engage audiences across digital platforms have emerged as dominant forces.

The presence of legacy acts like Coldplay and Rihanna alongside newer stars illustrates how streaming bridges generations, allowing both classic hits and contemporary releases to thrive simultaneously.

A Global Cultural Snapshot

From Latin trap to global pop, Spotify’s data paints a picture of an increasingly diverse and interconnected music landscape. The success of artists like Bad Bunny signals a shift toward non-English music achieving mainstream global appeal.

As Spotify celebrates 20 years, its first-ever all-time streaming rankings not only honor past achievements but also provide a roadmap for the future of music, podcasts, and digital storytelling.