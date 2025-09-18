Connect with us

Ed Sheeran Announces 2026 North American Stadium Tour in Support of PLAY

Ed Sheeran Announces 2026 North American Stadium Loop Tour in Support of PLAY

Ed Sheeran Announces 2026 North American Stadium Tour in Support of PLAY

Global superstar Ed Sheeran has unveiled a massive 2026 North American stadium tour in support of his newly released album PLAY. The tour, part of his “LOOP Tour”, will bring Sheeran to some of the biggest stadiums across the U.S. and Canada, cementing his status as one of the most in-demand live performers of his generation.

The 26-date trek kicks off on June 13, 2026, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and will include major stops at Chicago’s Soldier Field, Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, Toronto’s Rogers Centre, and New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium before wrapping on November 7, 2026, at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Ed Sheeran Reveals Plans for Posthumous Album “Eject”

Ticket Sales and Presale Information

Fans eager to secure their spot can register now at EdSheeran.com for early access. A fan presale begins Tuesday, September 23rd at 9 a.m. local time, while general ticket sales open Friday, September 26th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Additionally, American Express cardholders will gain exclusive presale access starting September 23rd at 12 p.m. local time.

Given Ed Sheeran’s history of selling out stadiums within hours, demand is expected to be extremely high.

A New Era With PLAY

Released on September 12, 2025, PLAY marks Sheeran’s eighth studio album and represents a vibrant shift in tone. Written across multiple continents and finished in Goa, India, the record reflects Sheeran’s emotional recovery from what he describes as the “darkest period of my life.”

“Coming out of all of that I just wanted to create joy and technicolour,” Sheeran explained. “I made this record all over the world and had the most fun, explorative creative days of my life. It encapsulates everything I love about music and where I am in life as a human, a partner, a father.”

The album is already being hailed as one of his most personal and sonically adventurous projects to date.

International Commitments Before North America

Before embarking on his North American run, Sheeran will perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas (Sept. 20, 2025), Audacy’s We Can Survive concert in Newark (Sept. 26, 2025), and continue touring through Europe, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia into early 2026.

The North American stadium dates are expected to be the largest and most elaborate production of the LOOP Tour yet, promising fans a mix of new tracks from PLAY alongside his greatest hits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Ed Sheeran 2026 North American Stadium Tour Dates

  • 06/13 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

  • 06/20 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

  • 06/25 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

  • 06/27 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

  • 07/04 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

  • 07/18 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

  • 07/21 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

  • 07/25 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

  • 08/01 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field

  • 08/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

  • 08/15 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

  • 08/21–22 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

  • 08/29 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field

  • 09/04–05 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

  • 09/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

  • 09/25–26 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

  • 10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

  • 10/10 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

  • 10/17 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium

  • 10/24 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

  • 10/29–30 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

  • 11/07 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

